Sharjah International Publishers Conference opens Sunday with 30 topics on agenda

SHARJAH, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah will bring together publishing industry leaders and experts from around the world on Sunday for the opening of the 16th Sharjah International Publishers Conference, which runs until 3rd November.

The conference will address 30 key industry topics, alongside business meetings where publishers and literary agents can exchange rights and explore partnerships.

The conference will open with a keynote address by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), followed by an address from Ahmed bin Saud Al Rawahi, Director of the Muscat International Book Fair, representing the Sultanate of Oman, Guest of Honour at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

The opening programme will also feature Sanyu Dillon, President of the Random House Group at Penguin Random House in the US.

The first day's sessions will explore the use of artificial intelligence in book editing, proofreading and marketing, as well as audiobook production and distribution. Discussions will also address publishing and translation rights in the digital economy, adapting books for film and television, and ways to develop content into intellectual property.

Other topics will include opportunities for expansion into international markets, book marketing through Amazon and Noon, and the impact of changes in the media landscape on how publishers and authors reach readers.

The conference will also feature Arabic-language sessions examining the use of AI to support the growth of small and medium-sized publishing houses, the acquisition of translation rights, and the development of books into intellectual property assets. Other discussions will address cross-market publishing between Oman and the United Kingdom, digital distribution and inventory management, and opportunities to expand the reach of Arabic books in international markets.

The conference will continue on Monday and Tuesday with one-to-one business meetings, bringing together publishers, literary agents and representatives of the wider publishing industry to explore opportunities for collaboration and trade publishing and translation rights.

The programme will also include morning Boardroom Exchange meetings. On Monday, a dedicated session will examine ways to strengthen the implementation of the Marrakesh Treaty and advance accessible publishing practices across the Arab region.

The conference takes place ahead of the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair, which opens on 4th November. It forms part of the professional programmes organised by the Sharjah Book Authority to support publishers in developing their capabilities, accessing international markets and building stronger connections across the global book industry.