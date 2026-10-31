Dubai Police introduce new forensic medical examination system to speed up investigations

DUBAI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have enhanced their forensic medicine services by introducing improved medical examination procedures that have reduced waiting times, accelerated the issuance of forensic medical reports and increased operational efficiency, helping investigators obtain critical medical evidence more quickly.

Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, praised the Forensic Medicine Department for developing its operational procedures and introducing new working methods that have simplified processes and reduced the steps required to complete medical reports.

He emphasised that the improvements in performance indicators reflect effective planning, coordinated efforts and the efficient use of resources to support criminal investigations and the administration of justice.

Al Shamsi's remarks came during a ceremony recognising the department’s team, attended by Major General Eid Mohammad Thani Harib, Assistant Commander in Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Brigadier Rashid Ahmad Lootah, Senior Expert Engineer and Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology; and several officers and specialists.

Major General Al Shamsi stressed that developing forensic medicine services is essential to improving the effectiveness of criminal investigations, given the crucial role medical reports play in establishing facts and supporting decisions with scientific evidence.

He explained that meaningful progress depends on teams regularly reviewing their procedures, identifying opportunities for improvement and translating them into practical solutions that balance speed with accuracy.

“Investing in our people and empowering them to improve their working methods is the foundation of sustainable development and the continuous advancement of specialised services," he said.

Dr Younis Al Baloushi, Director of the Forensic Medicine Department, explained that the department had developed and introduced an improved medical examination system based on carefully designed workflows.

Under the new approach, cases are classified according to the nature and severity of injuries, allowing medical teams to determine the most appropriate examination procedures, in coordination with strategic partners.

Dr Al Baloushi added that these improvements, alongside increased medical staffing and intensified operational efforts, have helped simplify procedures, accelerate the completion of reports and facilitate the processing of cases.

He noted that the improvements enable the department to respond more quickly to the requirements of the justice system while maintaining the accuracy and reliability of its medical findings.