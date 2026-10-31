Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endowment sends 10,000 winter bags for Gaza

AL ARISH, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Humanitarian aid provided by the Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endowment has arrived in Al Arish, Egypt, comprising 10,000 winter aid bags containing 70,000 items of clothing and heating supplies, ahead of their delivery to the Gaza Strip.

The shipment is part of the Winter Clothing initiative launched under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support Palestinians in Gaza and help them cope with harsh winter conditions.

The initiative aims to benefit one million people in Gaza by providing Palestinian families with essential winter supplies and alleviating their suffering amid difficult humanitarian conditions.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team at the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre in Al Arish is coordinating the preparation and transportation of the supplies to Gaza to ensure the continued delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need.

The bags were prepared during an event organised at Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, with broad participation from students and community volunteers, reflecting cooperation between humanitarian and educational institutions and members of the community in supporting Palestinians.

The Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endowment's contribution to the Winter Clothing initiative reflects the UAE's continued commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, meeting their basic needs and alleviating their suffering.