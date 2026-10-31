November 4 set as provisional date for 9th Dalma Historic 60ft Dhow Sailing Race

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of the Dalma Historic Long-Distance Dhow Sailing Race (60ft category) has announced Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as the provisional date for the start of the race, with Thursday, November 5, designated as a reserve date, subject to suitable weather and sea conditions and in coordination with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The Organising Committee confirmed that the final race date will be announced tomorrow, Sunday, November 1, 2026, after reviewing the latest weather and marine forecasts issued by the NCM. This will ensure that the most suitable conditions are selected for the competition, with participants’ safety and the highest standards of maritime safety and security remaining the top priorities.

The Committee urged all dhow captains (Nokhathas) and participants to await the official confirmation of the race date before travelling to Dalma Island. It also stressed the importance of adhering to all instructions and updates issued by the committee to ensure that organisational and technical preparations are completed in accordance with the confirmed schedule.

The Ninth Dalma Historic Dhow Sailing Race will take place as part of the ninth edition of the Dalma Historic Race Festival, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, from October 30 to November 15, 2026. The festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

The Dalma Historic 60ft Dhow Sailing Race is one of the region’s most prominent and longest traditional maritime races, covering approximately 68 nautical miles (125 kilometres). The race starts from Dalma Island, passing several natural and historic islands before finishing at the shores of Al Mugheirah, with a total prize purse of AED 30 million.

The race route passes the islands of Sir Bani Yas, Ghasha, Umm Al Kurkum, Al Fatayer, Al Bazm, Al Fiyi, Marawah, and Janana. This maritime journey reflects the deep-rooted connection between the people of the UAE and the sea, while celebrating the rich maritime heritage that has played a fundamental role in shaping the region’s history and cultural identity.

The race forms part of a diverse programme of heritage, sporting, and community activities hosted on Dalma Island throughout the festival. These include the Dalma 40ft Traditional Rowing Race, the Dalma Shaari Fishing Championship, cycling races, running and swimming competitions, as well as various sporting tournaments, recreational activities, and heritage competitions designed for all segments of the community.

The Dalma Historic Race Festival continues to play a vital role in preserving Emirati maritime heritage and strengthening its connection with future generations. It also highlights the historical and cultural significance of Dalma Island and the Al Dhafra Region, further reinforcing their positions as leading destinations for heritage and sporting events in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.