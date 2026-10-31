Abu Dhabi's Strategic Development Fund signs agreement to increase ownership in MARIX

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Strategic Development Fund (SDF), an Abu Dhabi-based investment entity wholly owned by EDGE Group, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sovereign Global Solutions Limited (SGS) to increase its ownership in MARIX to a majority stake.

MARIX, previously known as Sovereign Global Solution Middle East (SGSME), is a UAE-based maritime technology company specialising in the design, production and operation of uncrewed/autonomous surface vessels.

SGS will remain a shareholder in the company with a minority stake.

SDF initially invested in a minority stake in MARIX in 2022 to support the development of the company’s first prototype, MARIP-12, which has since become operational. The original investment was a reflection of SDF’s initial confidence in the company and its technology, made in line with its mandate to invest in dual-use technologies that contribute to the development of strategic capabilities in the UAE.

The new agreement builds on this initial investment and reinforces SDF’s commitment to supporting the growth of maritime technologies and industrial capabilities in the UAE. It also aligns with EDGE Group’s strategy to support the development of UAE-owned capabilities.

As the UAE expands its energy production capacity, MARIX is positioned to address growing demand for more efficient offshore solutions.

Coinciding with the execution of the agreement, SDF also announced that MARIX has completed the design phase of MARIP-24, its next-generation uncrewed surface vessel (USV) with autonomous capabilities, which will soon move towards production in the UAE.

The new platform builds on the experience gained through MARIP-12, which has been operating for several years and is classed for uncrewed operations, providing MARIX with an established foundation for developing its next generation of vessels.

MARIP-24 is designed for larger and more complex offshore missions, including subsea inspection, maintenance and repair, hydrographic and geophysical surveys, and work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations.

The MARIP family of uncrewed surface vessels forms part of an AI-capable maritime technology ecosystem, combining remote operations with data-driven capabilities and the potential for greater autonomy over time.

Abdulla Naser Al Jaabari, Managing Director and CEO of SDF, said, “Our increased participation in MARIX aligns with EDGE Group’s strategy to invest in advanced technologies with dual-use applications.

“By becoming the majority shareholder, we aim to support MARIX’s next phase of growth, particularly in developing local production capabilities and expanding its family of next-generation uncrewed maritime vessels for offshore survey and support operations.”

Muaatassem Awda, Chairman of MARIX, said, “With MARIP-12 already operating offshore in the UAE, we have demonstrated the capabilities of our uncrewed vessel technology in real-world conditions.

“Having completed the design of MARIP-24, we are now preparing to take the next step towards production. We believe this new platform will significantly expand our offering to customers, particularly those requiring larger vessels for more complex offshore operations.”

He added, “Our focus is on delivering practical maritime solutions that enable missions to be managed from shore, reduce personnel exposure offshore and improve operational efficiency. With SDF's continued backing, we look forward to bringing these capabilities to more customers across the UAE and international markets.”

Jerome Paolini, Shareholder and Director of Sovereign Global Solutions Limited (SGS), said, “As a longstanding shareholder in MARIX, we believe SDF becoming the majority owner alongside the additional capital investment this brings will support the company’s development and growth. Our shared commitment reflects our belief in the MARIX technology and its potential to serve a growing international market.”

MARIP-24 will make its public debut at ADIPEC 2026, taking place from 2nd to 5th November at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, where it will be showcased at the MARIX stand in the Logistics & Maritime Hall.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the company's existing platforms, integrated maritime capabilities and future technology roadmap.