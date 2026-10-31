UAE brings Emirati heritage to Tan-Tan Moussem

TAN-TAN, Morocco, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 19th edition of the Tan-Tan Moussem opened yesterday, Friday, in the Kingdom of Morocco, with the participation of the United Arab Emirates. Held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco and organised by the Almouggar Foundation, the festival will run until 3 November.

On the opening day, the UAE pavilion, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority in collaboration with several Emirati heritage organisations, drew a large number of visitors keen to explore its sections and experience the country’s rich cultural traditions through a variety of displays and activities.

The pavilion offers visitors a glimpse into the richness of Emirati heritage, with displays dedicated to the intangible cultural heritage shared by the UAE and Morocco, followed by another highlighting the longstanding historical and cultural ties between the two countries. Other sections explore maritime heritage, traditional clothing, handicrafts, alongside an Emirati majlis reflecting the country’s longstanding traditions of hospitality.

Visitors can also enjoy Arabic coffee, Moroccan mint tea, traditional cuisine and heritage games, while exploring stalls offering a wide selection of traditional products, foods and handcrafted items.

Visitors can discover traditional skills and knowledge passed down through generations at live demonstrations and handicraft workshops organised in collaboration with the General Women’s Union. The pavilion also features traditional Emirati cuisine and folk performances, offering visitors a closer look at the richness and diversity of Emirati heritage and the customs and traditions that continue to shape the country’s cultural identity.

UAE’s participation also includes a range of heritage competitions and activities, including camel racing and camel beauty contests, and ‘Mahaleb’ camel milking competition organised in collaboration with the Emirates Camel Racing Federation. Other events include Tbourida (Moroccan Fantasia), Moroccan mint tea preparation, traditional cooking, heritage games, fishing and a competition for the best traditional tent display. The programme also features artistic performances and poetry evenings celebrating Nabati poetry and its place in Emirati folk heritage.

As part of the UAE’s participation in the Moussem, Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Heritage Awareness and Knowledge Sector at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, presented awards to the winners of the camel milking competition, the traditional cooking competition featuring aseeda, and the children’s Moroccan mint tea preparation competition. These competitions aimed to celebrate traditional heritage practices and encourage participation in activities that help safeguard cultural heritage and raise awareness of its significance.

The UAE’s participation in the Tan-Tan Moussem is particularly significant, building on the country’s presence at this important cultural event since 2014. Over the years, the UAE’s participation has strengthened ties between heritage institutions, encouraged the exchange of knowledge and expertise in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, and highlighted the shared customs and traditions that reflect the deep-rooted historical and cultural bonds between the UAE and Morocco.