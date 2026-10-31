Russia to extend diesel export ban until late January 2027

MOSCOW, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Russian government is preparing to extend its diesel export ban until the end of January 2027, with certain exceptions for global markets, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Yes, a government decree is currently being drafted to extend the ban on diesel shipments until the end of January next year - effectively for three months. However, as before, specific exceptions will be made for supplies to global markets," Novak said.

Earlier, the Russian government extended a temporary export ban on diesel, marine fuel, and gas oils for direct producers until the end of October. A general ban on fuel exports remains in effect in Russia through January 31, 2027, though the specific restriction for fuel producers was previously set to expire on September 30.

Novak toldTASS Russian News Agency that Russia was beginning to lift its diesel export ban ahead of schedule.









































The Russian government announced the extension of its ban on diesel exports until the end of January 2027, while maintaining certain exceptions for supplies to international markets, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told journalists.

"Yes, a government decree is currently being drafted to extend the ban on diesel shipments until the end of January next year - effectively for three months. However, as before, specific exceptions will be made for supplies to global markets," Novak said, The Caspian Post reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, the Russian government extended a temporary ban on exports of diesel, marine fuel and gas oils by direct producers until the end of October. A general restriction on fuel exports remains in force until January 31, 2027, although the specific ban applying to fuel producers had previously been scheduled to expire on September 30.

Novak told TASS that Russia had begun lifting its diesel export restrictions ahead of schedule. He noted that three tankers carrying Russian diesel had already been dispatched to the US, while a fourth was scheduled to depart on October 29.

Russian companies are permitted to export 500,000 tonnes of diesel in October under agreements covering supplies to the United States and other international markets.