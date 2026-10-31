ETS Annual Congress celebrates UAE’s adoption first ‘Robotically-Assisted Bronchoscopy Platform’ in the Middle East

DUBAI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 Emirates Thoracic Society (ETS) Annual Congress, which commenced today in Dubai, celebrated the announcement that the United Arab Emirates has become the first country in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and the Middle East to introduce first robotically-assisted bronchoscopy technology at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi introduced the first robotically-assisted bronchoscopy technology in Middle East, enabling access to the smallest lung nodules deep within the lungs, often the earliest visible signs of lung cancer, supporting accurate diagnosis at early stages without the need for open surgery.

The two-day medical conference brings together more than 20 international experts and over 650 specialists in thoracic and respiratory medicine from across the region and around the world for a dynamic platform to share the latest evidence-based practices and guidelines, present emerging research and breakthrough innovations, strengthen multidisciplinary collaboration and support education and capacity building across the region.

Sheikha Dr. Noura Khalid Al Qasimi, President of the Emirates Medical Association (EMA), inaugurated the conference, which is organised by the Association’s thoracic medicine and surgery division.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Al Qasimi said the event highlights the latest scientific and medical developments, as well as research relating to the diagnosis and treatment of thoracic and respiratory diseases. She added that the conference aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of healthcare and patients’ lives.

The opening ceremony also included a recognition ceremony honouring a number of visionaries, innovators, and leaders shaping the future of respiratory medicine as part of the ETS Annual Award for Research & Innovation in Respiratory Medicine (ETS-AIR).

The award aims to recognise outstanding contributions in respiratory medicine, accelerate translational research, and bridge the gap between scientific discovery and clinical application.

Dr. Al Qasimi explained that the awards reflect the Emirates Medical Association’s leading scientific and professional role in advancing the healthcare sector through recognising outstanding professionals, supporting continuing medical education and scientific research, and strengthening collaboration across medical specialties.

Prof. Ashraf Alzaabi, President, Emirates Thoracic Society (ETS), highlighted the significant achievements made by the UAE this year, noting that since September, the country has become one of only three countries worldwide to use advanced medications for the treatment of lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis.

He praised the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its commitment to providing patients with the best proactive medical services and the latest treatment methods.

Professor Al Zaabi also noted that the Emirates Thoracic Society is currently conducting medical research in collaboration with Khalifa University and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. The study focuses on genetic variations associated with airway diseases in the UAE and compares them with genetic variations identified worldwide, with the aim of developing more accurate treatment predictions.

He also expressed pride in the availability of lung cancer screening centres using computed tomography (CT) scans across the UAE, particularly for smokers.

''Our mission remains clear: to promote evidence-based practice, foster multidisciplinary collaboration, and contribute to the continuous development of respiratory and thoracic healthcare services across the UAE and beyond.''

The conference sessions will bring together leading regional and international experts, healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry partners for of high-level scientific exchange and networking, cover a wide range of specialised medical topics in detail, including: Lung cancer treatment; Interstitial lung diseases; Care for patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; Advances in treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Differentiating severe asthma from conditions with similar symptoms; Interventional bronchoscopy procedures; Pleural diseases; Pulmonary hypertension and Paediatric respiratory medicine.