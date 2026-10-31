Bahrain Defence Force, Jordanian Armed Forces sign minutes for exchange of military expertise

MANAMA, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahrain Defence Force and Jordanian Armed Forces signed the minutes of the 22nd Bahrain-Jordan Joint Higher Committee meeting in Manama, which aims to further develop cooperation and continue the exchange of military expertise between the two countries, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Both sides reviewed several items on the committee’s agenda aimed at strengthening military cooperation. They also discussed joint military projects between the Bahrain Defence Force and the Jordanian Armed Forces.