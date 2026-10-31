Meloni stands firm on Ukraine: 'Ready to pay the political price'

ROME, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has confirmed that Italy's continued support for Ukraine is a strategic decision directly tied to protecting Italian national interests, according to Italian news agency (ANSAmed).

''I am fully aware that our support for Ukraine may come at a political cost, and that there may even be a section of our electorate that disagrees, but I do not intend to change my position,'' she stressed. “Because I do not support Ukraine simply for the sake of the Ukrainians,” she said.

“I do so for Italia’s sake. An international context in which only the law of the militarily strongest prevails is not in our nation’s interests,'' she added.