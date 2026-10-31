EU household gas, electricity prices decrease in first half of 2026

BRUSSELS, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- In the first half of 2026, average gas prices for EU households fell to €0.11 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). Prices decreased by 10.2% compared with the second semester of 2025 and by 3.5% compared with the first semester of 2025, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

This is the lowest average price of gas in the EU recorded after the first semester of 2022. At the same time, seasonal fluctuations resumed the pattern that was visible before the 2022 energy crisis.

Among the EU countries with available data, in the first half of 2026, Sweden recorded the highest gas prices for households at €0.22 per kWh, followed by the Netherlands (€0.16) and France and Portugal (both €0.13). The lowest prices were in Hungary (€ 0.03 per kWh), Croatia (€ 0.05) Romania and Slovakia (both € 0.06).

Compared with the same period of 2025 and measured in national currencies, prices decreased in 12 countries with available data, increased in 7, and remained broadly stable in 4. The largest decreases were in Bulgaria (-14.5%), Greece (-11.3%) and Spain (-10.0%), while the largest increases were in Romania (+9.3%), Croatia (+8.9%), and Slovakia (+6.6%).

Expressed in purchasing power standard (PPS), the highest natural gas prices for households were observed in Sweden (17.7 per 100 kWh), Portugal (15.0) and the Netherlands (13.8). The lowest prices based on PPS were in Hungary (4.3), Luxembourg (6.6) and Croatia (6.8).

In the first half of 2026, average electricity prices for households in the EU decreased by 2.2% to €0.28, down from €0.29 per kWh in the second half of 2025. Prices remained well above levels from before the 2022 energy crisis.

Considerable variations in household electricity prices were observed among EU countries; 6 countries reported prices above €0.30 per kWh, while 5 countries recorded prices below €0.20 per kWh. Ireland reported the highest electricity prices at €0.39 per kWh, followed by Germany and Belgium (both €0.36). By contrast, the lowest prices were observed in Hungary (€0.11), Malta and Bulgaria (€0.13 each).

Compared with the first half of 2025, national currency comparisons show strong price movements in the first half of 2026. Household electricity prices rose sharply in Romania (+51.6% compared with the first half of 2025), Ireland (+19.8%), and Finland (+18.4%). By contrast, some countries recorded sharp decreases, notably Denmark (-31.7%) and Luxembourg (-24.1%).

Expressed in purchasing power standard (PPS), electricity prices were the highest for households in Romania (46.9 per 100 kWh), Poland (41.1) and Czechia (34.3). The lowest prices based on PPS were observed in Malta (13.8), Hungary (14.7) and Luxembourg (15.5).