Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates new members of Emirati Children's Parliament

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has congratulated the newly elected members of the Emirati Children's Parliament for its second legislative chapter (2026-2028), affirming that the UAE attaches great importance to empowering children and involving them in shaping the future.

In her message, H.H. said, "My sons and daughters, members of the Emirati Children's Parliament,

I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart on your election to the Emirati Children's Parliament. I am proud of you, and I rejoice in your dreams and ambitions. I see in you a generation that cherishes its Emirati identity, takes pride in its homeland, and carries in its heart the resolve to serve it and contribute to its progress.

I have confidence in your abilities, and I believe that your minds hold mature ideas and your hearts hold a sincere love for your homeland, the UAE. I look forward to hearing your wonderful ideas and initiatives that bring happiness to children and serve our nation. Each one of you has a voice that matters, an idea that deserves to be heard, and a dream that deserves to grow.

H.H. addedthat :I hope you will make your membership of the Parliament the start of a journey of giving and working for the nation, and that your ideas and initiatives will help serve your community, preserve the gains of our country and build its future.'

''You are the children of Zayed. You carry a great legacy of giving and achievement, and a responsibility to continue the journey of the Union, so that the flag of the UAE stays high and our nation remains proud and dignified through the efforts of its sons and daughters, and through the knowledge, work and dedication they offer,'' she further added.

''Congratulations, my sons and daughters, the pride and hope of the UAE. May God protect you and protect the UAE, and may it always remain a land of pride and security."

H.H. nsaid that investing in children is an investment in the future, and that involving them in dialogue and decision-making strengthens their abilities and prepares them to become the leaders of tomorrow and active partners in building the nation.

She affirmed that the success of the Emirati Children's Parliament reflects the vision of the wise leadership in consolidating a culture of participation and empowering young generations. It also embodies the UAE's commitment to providing a supportive environment that allows children to express their views and develop their skills and abilities, helping them achieve their aspirations and ambitions.