International delegation visits UAE Pavilion at Tan-Tan Moussem

TAN-TAN, Morocco, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation of guests attending the 19th edition of the Tan-Tan Moussem visited the UAE pavilion at the festival, held in Tan-Tan, Morocco, from 30 October to 3 November 2026.

The delegation included officials, media representatives and influencers from several countries. They were welcomed by Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Heritage Awareness and Knowledge Sector at the Authority; and several other officials and staff members.

The delegation toured the various sections of the UAE pavilion, organized by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority in collaboration with several Emirati organisations and institutions dedicated to heritage preservation. Visitors explored a section highlighting the longstanding historical and fraternal ties between the UAE and Morocco, as well as a display showcasing elements of intangible cultural heritage shared by the two countries.

The tour also included sections dedicated to maritime heritage, traditional clothing, handicrafts, alongside an Emirati majlis reflecting the country's longstanding traditions of hospitality. Other displays featured traditional cuisine, heritage games, Arabic coffee and Moroccan mint tea, known as atay.

During the tour, delegation members were briefed on the exhibits and heritage objects on display, which offer insights into traditional Emirati life and the customs, practices, skills and knowledge passed down through generations. They also learned about ongoing efforts to safeguard this heritage and strengthen its appreciation among younger generations.

The delegation also watched live demonstrations of traditional crafts and folk arts, as well as interactive activities that give visitors a closer look at Emirati heritage practices. These experiences highlight the diversity of UAE’s cultural and social environments and its rich heritage, shaped by maritime and desert traditions as well as deeply rooted social customs.

Members of the delegation expressed their appreciation for the diverse cultural and heritage experiences presented by the UAE pavilion and the opportunity it provides to discover the different facets of Emirati heritage. They also praised the efforts to showcase elements of intangible cultural heritage and raise awareness of their importance in preserving cultural identity and promoting greater understanding and exchange between peoples.

The visit highlights the Tan-Tan Moussem’s role as a platform for cultural exchange, bringing together guests from around the world to share knowledge and experiences, discover diverse customs and traditions, and gain a deeper appreciation of the cultural practices that form part of humanity’s shared heritage.

UAE’s participation in the Tan-Tan Moussem offers an opportunity to introduce international audiences to the richness and diversity of Emirati heritage and its distinctive traditions. It also reflects UAE’s commitment to deepening cultural ties, promoting dialogue and exchange between peoples, and sharing knowledge and expertise to safeguard heritage and preserve the values and traditions that connect communities across generations.