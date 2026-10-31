Ghobash: Emirati Children’s Parliament provides national platform for preparing, empowering future generations

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that the Emirati Children's Parliament reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering children and enhancing their participation in the country’s national development journey. It also aims to prepare generations who are aware of their rights and responsibilities, capable of expressing their views, and able to contribute their ideas and initiatives towards building the future.

In a statement marking the announcement of the names of the new members of the Emirati Children's Parliamentt for its third term, Ghobash said that caring for and empowering children are fundamental pillars of the UAE’s development vision, which places people at the forefront of its priorities and recognises investment in younger generations as an investment in the nation’s future and the sustainability of its achievements.

He noted that providing children with a supportive environment that enables them to learn, participate, engage in dialogue and express their aspirations contributes to shaping their personalities, strengthening their self-confidence, and fostering a sense of belonging and responsibility towards their community and country.

Ghobash emphasised that the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan places human development and the empowerment of future generations at the forefront of national priorities.

This vision, he noted, is rooted in H.H.’s belief that children are the foundation of the nation’s future and a key pillar in sustaining its journey of development and progress.

He also highlighted H.H.’s commitment to providing children with a safe, stable and prosperous environment, protecting their rights, developing their capabilities, and instilling in them the values of humanity, kindness, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

These efforts, he noted, contribute to preparing generations who are confident in their national identity, committed to their authentic values, and capable of innovation and active participation in shaping the UAE’s future.

He added that this vision reflects the UAE’s approach to investing in people, expanding learning and empowerment opportunities for children, and providing them with platforms to express their opinions and participate in the country’s national and civilisational development journey.

Ghobash also praised the pioneering role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

He commended H.H.’s ongoing efforts to support children, promote and protect their rights, empower them, and ensure that they remain at the heart of national development priorities.

He further stressed that the initiatives and vision led by H.H. the fields of motherhood and childhood care represent a fundamental pillar in providing a safe and stimulating environment for children's growth and development.

These efforts, he added, also promote children's positive participation in society, enhance their ability to express their opinions and engage in matters that concern them, and help prepare generations who remain committed to their national identity and authentic values, while equipped to contribute to the country's development journey and help shape its future.