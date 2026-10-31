Jawaher Al Qasimi unveils Emirati edition of FENDI’s 'Baguette'

SHARJAH, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Sharjah Family and Community Council, unveiled a special Emirati edition of FENDI’s iconic Baguette at Al Hamriyah Studios in Sharjah. Created in collaboration between the Italian luxury fashion house and Emirati designer Khalid Shafar, the edition brings the spirit of Emirati heritage and craftsmanship to one of fashion’s most celebrated designs.

Twelve Emirati artisans from Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council brought the special edition to life, dedicating 435 hours over two years to hand-crafting its details Talli, the traditional Emirati art of interlaced embroidery.

Uniting generations of inherited Emirati skill with FENDI’s contemporary Italian vision, the collaboration resulted in limited edition of the Baguette handbag that showcase the precision and mastery of Emirati craftsmanship, making a further step in elevating the region’s crafts on the global stage.

The project also carries a humanitarian purpose as a part of the proceeds will support The Big Heart Foundation’s humanitarian initiatives, helping refugees, and vulnerable communities around the world.

The launch was attended by Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Businesswomen’s Council, and Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdulla Al Qasimi, General Director of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, as well as senior dignitaries, officials, FENDI representatives, and members of the media representatives.

The collaboration builds on Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council’s long-standing commitment to preserving Emirati crafts and empowering female artisans in fashion sector. Through partnerships with leading designers and international fashion houses, the Council continues to broaden the applications of traditional crafts and open new horizons for Emirati handmade products. This strengthens the presence of Emirati identity on the global stage of luxury fashion.

Reem BinKaram, Director General of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, said: “This collaboration with FENDI and Emirati designer Khalid Shafar represents an important step in our efforts to strengthen the presence of Emirati crafts within the global design industry and translate inherited artisanal skills into contemporary applications with creative and economic value.

The project reflects our belief that traditional crafts are not merely practices associated with the past, but living forms of knowledge capable of evolving and contributing to creative industries beyond geographical boundaries.”

She added: “At Irthi, we continue to develop meaningful partnerships that place craftswomen at the heart of the creative process, providing them with broader opportunities for participation and production, while strengthening the economic value of Emirati crafts and ensuring their sustainability and the transfer of knowledge to future generations.”

Under Khalid Shafar’s creative direction, the design draws on the UAE’s cultural identity and natural environment. Irthi’s craftswomen created the Talli bands that form a central element of the bag, applying their knowledge of a traditional craft in which threads are intricately braided into decorative patterns.

The colour palette moves between the deep green of palm trees and the grey and light green of the Ghaf tree. Mustard and gold evoke Ghaf blossoms and desert sunlight, while silver threads reference materials traditionally used in Talli craftsmanship.

At the centre of the design is Shafar’s reinterpretation of the Arabic letter, inspired by Kufic calligraphy and FENDI’s distinctive logo. Its geometric form is translated into a handwoven Talli pattern, connecting the aesthetics of Arabic lettering with the fashion house’s visual language.

Dark green silk fringes extend across the bag’s body and strap, adding texture and movement. A metal clasp bearing FENDI’s signature FF logo, finished with gold detailing and dark green enamel, completes the design.

Commenting on the collaboration, Emirati designer Khalid Shafar said: “Choosing Talli craftsmanship for this collaboration was a fundamental step, as it is one of the UAE’s longstanding traditional crafts, carrying significant cultural and aesthetic value within our local community. From this starting point, I sought to present the iconic Baguette bag with a distinct Emirati identity while preserving the signature character that defines FENDI.”

He added: “Collaborating with the craftswomen of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council provided an opportunity to highlight their intricate skills and explore the aesthetic and design possibilities of Talli craftsmanship in a piece that brings together Emirati artisanal heritage and international luxury fashion.”

The project involves Irthi’s craftswomen in the design and development process, drawing on their expertise to adapt traditional Talli techniques to the Baguette. Their contribution reflects the possibilities that emerge when inherited craft knowledge informs contemporary design.

Dima Hallal, General Manager of FENDI Middle East, said: “The UAE Baguette celebrates the exceptional craftsmanship and cultural heritage that connect us across borders. Through our partnership with Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, we are proud to bring together FENDI’s longstanding Italian expertise and the rich traditions of Emirati craftsmanship, creating opportunities for a creative dialogue between heritage and contemporary innovation.

This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting local talent, preserving artisanal skills, and reinterpreting the iconic Baguette bag with a distinctive Emirati identity.”

Traditionally used to embellish Emirati garments, Talli is central to Irthi’s work to document craft knowledge and develop its applications. Through its programmes and skills development centres, the Council has developed more than 80 Talli designs and patterns, expanding the possibilities for applying the technique to contemporary products.

The collaboration with FENDI and Khalid Shafar builds on this work, giving Emirati craftswomen an international platform to showcase their skills and demonstrating how traditional techniques can inform contemporary design. It also extends Irthi’s partnerships with designers and fashion houses, creating opportunities for Emirati craftsmanship within the wider creative economy.