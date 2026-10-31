Abu Dhabi Customs wins GCC Digital Government Award for Digital Excellence

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has won the Digitally Distinguished Government Entity category at the seventh edition of the GCC Digital Government Award 2026, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The award recognises its Invisible Customs initiative and achievements in digital transformation, innovation and the development of smart customs services.

Abu Dhabi Customs was the only government entity in the UAE delegation to receive the Winner distinction at this year’s awards. The recognition highlights its progress in digital excellence and its success in developing innovative operating models that combine advanced technologies with digital integration to improve operational efficiency, service quality and customer experience.

Obaid Musallem Al Ameri, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, said: “This regional achievement reflects the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and the success of the Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts to accelerate digital transformation and embrace innovation and artificial intelligence. These efforts are helping to build an integrated, proactive government ecosystem that strengthens Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness and supports sustainable economic growth.”

He added: “This recognition reinforces our responsibility to continue developing world-class customs solutions through innovation, digital integration and strategic partnerships. By harnessing advanced technologies to create tangible value for the economy and society, we aim to strengthen the role of customs as a strategic partner in sustainable economic development and help shape the future of customs operations regionally and globally.”

Invisible Customs is one of Abu Dhabi Customs’ flagship strategic initiatives, designed to transform the way customs operations are conducted. The initiative introduces a smart, proactive operating model that integrates digital systems, data and customs procedures to deliver faster, more flexible and efficient services.

By reducing manual intervention and conventional administrative procedures, the initiative aims to provide customers with a more seamless experience while maintaining high standards of customs control, compliance and security.

The award adds to Abu Dhabi Customs’ record of regional and international recognition for innovation, digital transformation and institutional excellence. It also reflects its continued commitment to developing a smart, sustainable customs ecosystem and strengthening collaboration with public and private sector partners to improve supply chain efficiency and economic competitiveness.

These efforts support Abu Dhabi Customs’ ambition to be a World-Class Customs Authority and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s standing as a leading global trade hub.