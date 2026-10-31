'Hashim 153' crowned champion of 43ft Dubai Harbour Traditional Dhow Sailing Race

DUBAI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- "Hashim 153" has officially been crowned the champion of the 43ft Dubai Harbour Traditional Dhow Sailing Race.

Owned by Abdullah Mohammad Al Marzouqi and skippered by Noukhada Omer Abdullah Al Marzouqi, the traditional dhow claimed victory in the second round of the 2026–2027 marine sports season organised by the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) on Saturday.

A total of 35 dhows took part in the race, all of which successfully completed the competition and crossed the finish line. This reflects the participants’ high technical standards and the experience of the skippers and sailors in navigating the race and handling its conditions.

Mohammed Al Marri, Director of Sports Activities at the Dubai International Marine Club, said the race witnessed intense and closely contested competition that continued until the final stages.

He noted that the closely matched performance levels of the participating dhows highlighted the technical expertise of the skippers and sailors, as well as their ability to assess race conditions and adopt appropriate competitive strategies.

He added that the race was highly tactical, with the results remaining undecided until the finish line. He also pointed out that all 35 participating dhows successfully completing the race reflected the high standard of the competitors.