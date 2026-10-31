Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award launches activities of its fifth edition at Sheikh Zayed Festival

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The activities of the festivals and competitions accompanying the fifth edition (2026-2027) of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award commenced yesterday (Friday).

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the initiative aims to support local production, stimulate innovation, and highlight outstanding experiences in the agricultural and food sectors, contributing to sustainability and strengthening food security in the UAE. The activities are being held as part of Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba.

The programme includes five specialised festivals: the Food Festival, Livestock Festival, Flower Festival, Honey Festival, and Plant Festival, alongside 97 competitions covering a wide range of agricultural, livestock and food production categories. These provide platforms for positive competition, knowledge exchange, and showcasing the quality and diversity of local products, thereby strengthening engagement between producers and the public and supporting the presence of Emirati products in the marketplace.

These activities build on the Award’s role in supporting farmers, livestock breeders, beekeepers and local producers, encouraging them to enhance their products and adopt best practices. They also expand community participation and provide broader segments of society with the opportunity to benefit from the Award and its activities, particularly productive families and local enterprises.

Moza Suhail Al Muhairi, Chair of the Higher Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, said in a speech delivered during the opening of the Award’s pavilion and the launch of the accompanying festivals and competitions for the fifth edition (2026-2027) that these activities represent an extension of the Award’s societal role.

They contribute to broadening participation and providing various segments of society with opportunities to benefit from its programmes and activities, particularly productive families, enabling them to showcase their products and experiences, develop their businesses, and strengthen their presence in the local market.

She added: “We extend our thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Patron of the Award, for his vision and continued support, and for his directives to expand its societal impact.

This enhances participation across different segments of society, opens broader opportunities to benefit from the Award and its accompanying festivals and competitions, and contributes to consolidating the Award’s position as a community platform that encourages production and innovation, while supporting the sustainability of local projects and products.”

She noted that the diversity of the accompanying festivals and competitions reflects the commitment to expanding the circle of beneficiaries of the Award, strengthening direct interaction between producers and the public, and creating more opportunities for farmers, livestock breeders, beekeepers, productive families and others working in agriculture- and food-related sectors to showcase their products and experiences.

She called on farmers, livestock breeders, beekeepers, local producers, productive families and all segments of society to participate actively in the accompanying festivals and competitions and benefit from the opportunities they offer. She also invited members of the public and visitors to Sheikh Zayed Festival to visit the Award’s pavilion and activities and learn more about local products and distinguished agricultural experiences.

For his part, Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Committee for the Accompanying Festivals and Competitions, affirmed that organising five specialised festivals and 97 competitions as part of the fifth edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award reflects the Award’s commitment to diversifying participation opportunities and enabling various categories of producers to showcase their experiences and products, thereby supporting the diversity of agricultural, livestock and food production in the UAE.

He said that the five festivals highlight different aspects of local production and the efforts of farmers, livestock breeders, honey producers and other producers, while also showcasing outstanding practices and experiences that contribute to developing the agricultural sector and enhancing its sustainability.

He added that the accompanying competitions provide a platform for positive competition and the exchange of expertise, encouraging participants to focus on production quality, product development and the adoption of modern practices. He noted that the diversity of competition categories contributes to promoting national products and supporting their presence in local markets.

He explained that hosting these activities within Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba enables the Award to reach diverse segments of society and enhances awareness of the importance of agriculture and local production and their role in supporting food security. It also provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the Award’s objectives and categories and encourages farmers, breeders and producers to participate and benefit from the opportunities it offers to develop their businesses and showcase their excellence.

The Award’s pavilion at Sheikh Zayed Festival includes 40 stalls dedicated to showcasing local products and highlighting their diversity. Ten stalls are allocated to first-place winners from the fourth edition of the Award, providing an opportunity to spotlight their achievements and success stories, while the remaining 30 stalls display a variety of products reflecting the diversity of local production sectors and participating projects.

The pavilion also showcases the Award’s objectives, categories, programmes and initiatives, alongside examples of winning projects and innovative agricultural practices that contribute to developing local production and enhancing sustainability.

This year, the Award’s pavilion presents a new agricultural exhibition that takes visitors on a journey through the story of agriculture in the UAE and its development over time. The exhibition showcases the tools and equipment used by farmers in the past, alongside the modern tools and technologies used today, reflecting the transformations witnessed by the agricultural sector and the evolution of production methods and practices.

The exhibition also enables visitors, particularly younger generations, to learn about the UAE’s agricultural heritage and the efforts made by farmers in adapting to the local environment and making use of its resources, leading up to the advancements in technologies, practices and production methods seen in the agricultural sector today.

The Award’s pavilion also includes a live cooking section offering interactive experiences centred on local food products and their uses. The section highlights the diversity and quality of these products, strengthening public connection with national products and demonstrating their potential in the preparation of various dishes, while also introducing projects operating in the food production and manufacturing sector.

The Food Festival leads the accompanying programme of activities, highlighting local food products and Emirati enterprises operating in food production and manufacturing. It contributes to strengthening the national food identity and showcasing the quality and diversity of products. The festival also provides a space that brings together producers and consumers, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to display and promote their products, alongside awareness activities on food safety, sustainable production and marketing.

The Livestock Festival highlights the efforts of livestock breeders in the UAE and the importance of the sector in supporting local production and food security. It showcases distinguished breeding and production practices, encourages the development of working methods and promotes the sustainability of livestock resources.

The Flower Festival celebrates ornamental horticulture and floral design by highlighting the creative and innovative aspects of this field and introducing the role of ornamental agriculture in enhancing green spaces.

The Honey Festival focuses on showcasing the quality and diversity of locally produced honey, highlighting the efforts of honey producers and beekeepers, and encouraging sustainable beekeeping and honey production practices.

The Plant Festival completes the programme by highlighting plant production and crop diversity, showcasing farmers’ efforts in developing local production, and introducing agricultural practices that contribute to improving production efficiency and conserving natural resources.

The 97 competitions form a central pillar of the fifth edition’s programme, covering multiple areas of agricultural, livestock and food production. They provide participants with opportunities to showcase their products and experiences and compete for excellence, motivating them to develop their businesses and improve production quality, while expanding participation and strengthening community engagement with the agricultural sector and local products.

The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award continues to receive applications across its various categories until 15 December 2026, providing farmers, livestock breeders, beekeepers and local producers with the opportunity to compete, showcase their experiences and achievements, and benefit from the Award’s programmes in advancing production and promoting innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector.