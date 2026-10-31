On World Cities Day 2026, WHO calls for safe, healthy housing for all

GENEVA, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- On World Cities Day, celebrated under the theme “Regenerating the City: Adequate Housing for All”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) highlights the critical role of housing in shaping health and well-being and calls for greater action to ensure that everyone can live in healthy, safe and accessible homes. World Cities Day is an annual United Nations observance held on October 31 to promote global interest in urbanization and sustainable development.

Housing is far more than a roof over our heads. Healthy, safe and accessible housing is fundamental to health and well-being throughout life. Adequate housing protects people from health risks, supports healthy development in childhood, promotes independence and quality of life in older age, and contributes to healthier, more equitable and resilient communities.

As urban populations rapidly grow, access to adequate housing is a defining challenge for cities worldwide. Poor housing conditions, overcrowding, exposure to heat, cold, air pollution and environmental hazards, as well as barriers to accessibility, can negatively affect health across the life course. At the same time, investing in healthy housing can generate significant benefits for individuals, communities and health systems.

As such, housing is a key component of WHO's vision for healthier cities. WHO supports national and local governments with evidence and practical tools, including the WHO Housing and health guidelines.

Housing also plays an important role in climate adaptation and mitigation by helping people cope with extreme heat and weather, improving energy efficiency, reducing emissions and creating healthier indoor environments. As highlighted in the World report on social determinants of health equity, access to quality housing is also essential in advancing health for all.

Across WHO's regions, countries and cities, there is growing recognition that housing policies and urban development decisions are also health policies.

On this World Cities Day, WHO calls on all sectors involved in housing, urban development and public health to work together to ensure that every person – regardless of age, income or circumstance – has access to housing that supports health, dignity and well-being and has a voice in the decision-making processes.