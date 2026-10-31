Aegean Prince rises to G3 St Simon Stakes challenge

NEWMARKET, UK, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Aegean Prince maintained his upward curve as he comfortably defeated a strong field in the G3 St Simon Stakes at Newmarket, UK, on Friday, 30 October.

Making his first Group race appearance on the back of a dominant handicap success at Haydock Park, the Charlie Appleby-trained four-year-old soon tracked Al Qareem in a clear second of the six runners.

Aegean Prince stayed on after being switched towards the far rail by Kieran Shoemark over four furlongs out and established a clear lead after taking up the running passing the three-furlong pole.

Royal Playwright briefly looked set to press Aegean Prince approaching the final furlong, with the Godolphin runner responding well to score by two lengths and take his career record to four wins from six starts.

Kieran Shoemark said: “Aegean Prince jumped cleanly from the gates. It was obvious Al Qareem was going to go forward. I got a lovely lead, although I felt we did not go overly quick.

“Al Qareem fell away quicker than I thought he might, but my fella quickened well and was straight to the line. He is a lightly raced four-year-old and I think he will come on physically for the run.

“Ultimately, he is a classy individual and gave me a lovely feel. He has a lovely attitude and might just be getting quicker with racing.