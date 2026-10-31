World Cities Day 2026: UN urges cities everywhere to invest in regeneration and adequate housing for all

NEW YORK, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged cities everywhere to invest in regeneration and adequate housing for all.

''Together, we can create greener, more secure and more affordable cities, where everyone has a place to call home. Housing is more than just shelter. It is foundational to tackling inequality and speeding sustainable development,'' he said in a message to mark the World Cities Day today under the theme "Regenerating the City: Adequate Housing for All". World Cities Day is an annual United Nations observance held on October 31 to promote global interest in urbanization and sustainable development.

On this World Cities Day, he stated that the world is confronting a stark reality: more than 3 billion people lack access to adequate housing, including 1.1 billion living in informal settlements.

At the same time, he noted, cities – home to more than half of humanity – face ageing neighbourhoods, rising costs, and intensifying climate risks.

Urban regeneration, he added, offers a path forward. By revitalizing existing urban areas, we can create more housing, upgrade infrastructure and improve public spaces, making cities more resilient, inclusive and connected.

''Achieving this vision requires planning and partnership. National and local governments, financial institutions, the private sector and communities must work together to build cities that meet the needs of all residents, including women and young people, older persons and persons with disabilities.''