Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-0 to go fourth in Premier League

LONDON, 31st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Chelsea returned to winning ways in the English Premier League after defeating Manchester United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the opening matches of the ninth round.

The victory lifted Chelsea to 16 points in fourth place, while Manchester United remained on seven points in 18th.

In another match, Brighton defeated Manchester City 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium, moving into third place with 19 points, while City remained top of the table with 21 points, level with second-placed Arsenal, who face Liverpool on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth beat Leeds United 2-0, Coventry City defeated Sunderland 3-1, and Brentford secured a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, while Hull City drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town.