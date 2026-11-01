University of Sharjah, Aafaq expand student support, share academic knowledge

SHARJAH, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UOS ) and Aafaq Islamic Finance have signed a cooperation agreement to establish a long-term partnership encompassing knowledge exchange, student support, training and employment programmes, scientific research, and community-focused initiatives.

The agreement, intended to advance sustainable development and serve the community, was signed at the University by its Chancellor Prof. Esameldin Agamy and Othman Basit, Chief Executive of Aafaq Islamic Finance.

Prof. Agamy said cooperation among higher education, industry, and the financial sector had become increasingly urgent as education evolves and universities adapt to society’s needs. Global challenges, he noted, cannot be addressed by any one sector alone. He also pointed to significant developments in financial management and finance that require academic institutions to keep pace.

Prof. Agamy emphasised the importance of practical training that exposes students to day-to-day workplace experiences. Such opportunities, he said, enrich their education, equip them with skills employers need, and help them move into employment soon after graduation. He also thanked Aafaq for its willingness to support students through scholarships and financial assistance, noting that the initiative would give eligible students greater opportunities to continue their education.

Basit emphasised that supporting education and empowering young people were priorities within Aafaq’s corporate social responsibility efforts. “We are proud to collaborate with the University of Sharjah, and through this agreement we look forward to providing practical training opportunities for students, supporting educational initiatives, and strengthening the exchange of knowledge and expertise,” he said.

The agreement provides for cooperation in research and studies related to Islamic finance, financing solutions, and advisory services, as well as employment and training programmes and student support through scholarships and financial assistance.

Under the agreement, the University will recognise Aafaq as one of its student funding partners.