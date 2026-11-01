Dubai Chambers launches Agentic AI category as part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has announced the launch of the Agentic AI category under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award. The new category will recognise Dubai-based private sector companies demonstrating excellence in the practical and responsible implementation of Agentic AI to achieve tangible business results.

The winning company will be recognised for its leadership in adopting Agentic AI, developing innovative applications and use cases, and achieving measurable improvements in business performance.

Open to companies across all business sectors in Dubai, the category highlights the growing role of Agentic AI in enhancing productivity, transforming workflows, supporting decision-making, and strengthening business competitiveness.

The initiative forms part of Dubai's private-sector Agentic AI transformation programme, overseen by Dubai Chambers in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The programme is designed to accelerate the practical adoption of Agentic AI across the business community, enabling companies to enhance their administrative and operational processes, improve efficiency and productivity, and strengthen decision-making.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “Agentic AI is a key driver of business competitiveness, innovation, and growth. We are committed to enabling the private sector to adopt these technologies responsibly and effectively to enhance productivity, transform business models, and create sustainable economic value. Business excellence awards play an important role in fostering a culture of innovation, showcasing successful experiences, and encouraging companies to adopt best practices, further strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for business and the digital economy.”

He added, “The Agentic AI category aims to recognise companies that demonstrate excellence in applying these technologies and translating their potential into tangible business results. By showcasing their achievements, we seek to inspire the wider business community and encourage more companies to develop innovative applications that drive growth, enhance performance, and strengthen the private sector's readiness to embrace future opportunities.”

The new category under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award focuses on effective Agentic AI applications that enable systems to execute tasks, coordinate workflows, and support decision-making with a degree of autonomy, while maintaining appropriate human oversight, cybersecurity safeguards, and governance controls. It targets companies that have progressed beyond experimentation to successfully deploy Agentic AI applications at scale across their operations.

Entries will be evaluated using a framework benchmarked against international best practices, covering four key pillars: Agentic AI Talent Readiness, Agentic AI Implementation and Successful Use Cases, Cyber Security Alignment, and Measurable Business Results.

The framework assesses companies' readiness to adopt, manage, and scale Agentic AI, together with the quality, integration, scalability, and governance of their use cases. It also evaluates alignment with cybersecurity requirements, regional and international standards, and the UAE's digital economy objectives, as well as measurable improvements in productivity, growth, customer experience, sustainability, and competitiveness.

The new category will follow the established assessment process applied to the other award categories.

Submissions will then be evaluated by an independent panel of expert judges. Shortlisted applicants will present their use cases to the jury panel, which will select a single winner following its assessment and deliberations.

With the addition of the new category, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award now includes the Outstanding Business Award, sponsored by Dubai Chambers; the Family Business Award, sponsored by Dubai Chamber of Commerce; the Global Expansion Award, sponsored by Dubai International Chamber; and the Agentic AI category, sponsored by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Launched in 2005 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award operates under the umbrella of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. The award recognises companies committed to the highest standards of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement, while supporting sustainable economic development.