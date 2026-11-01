SEWA connects 898 projects to electricity grid in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) continues its efforts to develop services, meet the needs of Sharjah’s residents and provide utility connections to the highest standards.

During the third quarter of 2026, SEWA’s Electricity Distribution Department connected electricity to 898 projects across various sectors in Sharjah city, extended medium- and low-voltage networks by a combined length exceeding 99 kilometres, and approved more than 640 electrical distribution boards in accordance with approved technical specifications.

The department also conducted 1,119 technical inspections of buildings and projects and issued 524 preliminary electrical inspection certificates, facilitating customers’ applications for completion certificates from the municipality.

Engineer Ahmed Al Bass, Deputy Director of SEWA’s Electricity Distribution Department, explained that these achievements implement the wise leadership’s directives to keep pace with urban, industrial and commercial expansion and provide citizens, residents and investors with services meeting international standards of quality and efficiency. These efforts help reinforce Sharjah’s position as an attractive environment for investment and stable living.

SEWA affirmed that the projects span residential, commercial, industrial and service sectors. Connections were completed according to precise schedules and the highest standards of safety and environmental sustainability.

By integrating cutting-edge digital technologies and smart control systems into its network infrastructure, the authority aims to guarantee rapid response times and boost operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, SEWA is pressing forward with its ongoing efforts to upgrade its networks and service facilities. The utility has urged all customers and developers to strictly adhere to approved technical standards and specifications, ensuring seamless electricity connections that ultimately serve the best interests of the nation and the community.