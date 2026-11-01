Hamdan bin Mohammed announces new initiatives to further enhance competitiveness of Dubai’s tourism sector

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced two new initiatives to further enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s tourism sector.

Aimed at facilitating access for visitors, strengthening visitors’ connection with the city and providing a seamless travel experience, the initiatives support the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to position Dubai among the world’s top three global destinations for business and leisure.

The measures include the launch of the world’s first city-led, invitation-only tourism membership programme, and a new option to apply for tourist visas through Visit Dubai, the city’s official tourism website. Both initiatives, which will be implemented during November 2026, have been developed through a collaboration between the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Digital Dubai under the Shared Digital Channels Initiative, which brings government services together through unified digital platforms.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid said, “Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate continues to enhance its appeal as a leading global tourism hub through innovation, outstanding services and memorable experiences.

We are committed to positioning Dubai among the world’s top three tourism destinations through initiatives that enrich every stage of the visitor journey and set new standards for hospitality and service excellence. Our goal is to make the city the preferred choice for travellers worldwide and a global benchmark for quality and convenience.”

Sheikh Hamdan added, “Tourism is a key pillar of Dubai’s economy. By harnessing technology, fostering innovation and strengthening public-private partnerships, we aim to attract more investment, open up new opportunities and strengthen the sector’s contribution to long-term growth, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Dubai Access Club, a membership programme for repeat visitors, will provide invited members with exclusive experiences, services and benefits. Designed to encourage repeat visitation, the programme will make returning to Dubai easier and more rewarding.

Dubai Access Club will bring together exclusive offers and benefits that enrich the visitor experience and give travellers more reasons to come back to the city. Its launch builds on Dubai’s long-term approach to deepening visitors’ connection with the destination, fostering lasting relationships that encourage recommendations, repeat visits and engagement with the city’s economy and business community.

Under the Shared Digital Channels Initiative, more government services, including tourist visa applications, are being integrated into Visit Dubai, the city’s official tourism website. The platform is bringing these services together with the information and tools that support every stage of the visitor journey, from discovering attractions and experiences to booking tickets, exploring events and planning itineraries. Visitors will be able to access the services they need through a single channel, without navigating multiple websites, applications, or entities.

As part of this, Visit Dubai will offer applications for single-entry and multiple-entry tourist visas, with plans to introduce further visa categories in the future. GDRFA Dubai remains responsible for assessing visa applications and issuing visas, with further service details to be announced in due course.

The initiatives reflect Dubai’s continued efforts to advance its tourism ecosystem, enhance the visitor experience, and further strengthen the city’s global appeal, driving the sector’s growth and its contribution to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said, “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai continues to focus on creating new opportunities for growth, strengthening its global connectivity and making it easier for people to visit, do business and invest in the city.

Tourism plays a critical role in this ambition, generating economic value well beyond the sector itself. These initiatives are about removing barriers, creating greater value for visitors and giving people more reasons to return to Dubai. Equally important is the collaboration between government and the private sector to translate these opportunities into tangible economic impact, supporting businesses, stimulating demand and contributing to the wider objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said the initiatives launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reflect Dubai’s vision to provide visitors with an exceptional, seamless experience from the moment they plan their journey until their departure.

He said, “At GDRFA Dubai, we work closely with our strategic partners to simplify procedures, improve access to government services and harness advanced digital solutions. Enabling visitors to apply for tourist visas through the Visit Dubai platform is an important step towards integrating services into a single digital journey while maintaining the highest standards of security and efficiency.”

He added, “Excellence in government services is measured not only by speed and technology, but also by the ease and confidence visitors experience. Through stronger government integration and public-private partnerships, we aim to deliver a seamless journey that reflects Dubai’s hospitality and innovation, encourages repeat visits and supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said, “These initiatives reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to build a government that anticipates people’s needs, and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to develop a more integrated and efficient digital government ecosystem. The Shared Digital Channels Initiative brings services together through connected platforms, enabling people to access what they need through a seamless experience, regardless of the entity providing the service.”

He added, “Enabling visitors to apply for tourist visas through the Visit Dubai platform, in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and GDRFA Dubai, is a practical example of this approach. By harnessing data and AI, we aim to make services more personalised and proactive, enhancing the visitor experience, strengthening Dubai’s global competitiveness and supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the emirate’s ambition to rank among the world’s top three tourist destinations.”

In February 2025, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the Shared Digital Channels Initiative, led by Digital Dubai, to establish a more integrated, user-centric model for delivering government services. The initiative brings together public and private sector services across seven unified platforms and harnesses advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to personalise services and proactively meet users’ needs, reinforcing Dubai’s global leadership in digital government and innovation.