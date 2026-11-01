First Emirates Hematology Forum recommends enhanced genetic testing

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Participants at the First Emirates Hematology Forum, which concluded yesterday evening in Abu Dhabi, called for the expanded use of molecular, genetic and biological testing to guide individualised treatment decisions. Specialists also recommended enhanced patient monitoring protocols to proactively manage potential complications and side effects associated with advanced cellular and targeted treatments.

Additionally, attendees underscored the importance of integrating clinical pharmacists and multidisciplinary medical teams throughout the patient journey to optimise care coordination, safety and clinical continuity across hematology, stem cell transplantation, laboratory medicine and specialist nursing.

The forum further explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation with academic institutions and patient support organisations, including Rahma Cancer Patient Care Society, to bridge the connection between specialised medical treatment and holistic social and community care.

The forum brought together hematologists, haemato-oncologists, transfusion medicine specialists, laboratory professionals, medical trainees, specialist nurses and allied healthcare professionals. The programme provided a collaborative platform for exchanging clinical experience, discussing complex cases and refining multidisciplinary treatment decisions across healthcare teams.

Dr. Mouza Al Ameri, President of the Emirates Oncology and Radiotherapy Association (EORA), said that the inaugural Emirates Hematology Forum provided a valuable platform for specialists and healthcare institutions from around the world to come together, exchange knowledge and advance the field of hematology.

She added that the forum received support from regulators and healthcare partners, noting that Abu Dhabi and the UAE are making significant strides in precision medicine and the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies. She said that hosting the forum reflects efforts to advance specialised medical practices and strengthen collaboration between experts and healthcare institutions.

The First Emirates Hematology Forum forms part of EORA's ongoing commitment to advance scientific exchange and collaboration among specialists, evaluate clinical practices in hematology, oncology and radiotherapy, and champion adoption of cutting-edge medical developments across the UAE.

The forum was organised by Wiredin Events, a medical, healthcare and scientific conference organising company specialising in medical, scientific and corporate conferences across the UAE and regional markets, with the support of healthcare and pharmaceutical partners, including Amgen, BeOne, Gilead, Kite, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Biologix, City Pharmaceutical Co., Roche, Menarini Group, SERB Pharmaceuticals and Sobi.