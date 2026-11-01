TRENDS to organise UAE-Japan forum, participates in Russian forum

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, part of TRENDS Group, will organise the DAS Dialogue: UAE–Japan Strategic Forum tomorrow, bringing together senior officials, diplomats, experts and business leaders from both countries.

The forum will explore new horizons for the UAE–Japan partnership in politics, economy, investment, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, energy security and water security, alongside opportunities to strengthen research and institutional cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, TRENDS Global, through its Moscow office, participated in the Creative Economy Days forum, held in St. Petersburg, Russia, from 28th to 30th October 2026.

Dr. Mohammed Rashwan, Director of TRENDS’ Moscow Office, outlined a forward-looking vision for the role of creative industries in supporting regional economic development and international experiences in this field. He proposed five measures to maximise local economic returns from creative events and projects, including strengthening joint planning, promoting local procurement, improving services and infrastructure, and measuring economic impact.