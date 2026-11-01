Dubai Finance to showcase public finance, payment innovations at Dubai FinTech Summit

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Finance (DOF) will participate in Dubai FinTech Summit 2026 under the theme Artificial Intelligence for Financial Innovation, showcasing initiatives and solutions that advance public finance and digital payments. The event takes place on 2–3 November at Madinat Jumeirah.

At the fourth edition of the annual summit, DOF will explore the future of Dubai’s cashless payments ecosystem, building on the recently announced results of the Dubai Cashless Strategy. Its showcase will also feature DP3, the platform for managing public-private partnership projects, and AIltizam, DOF’s AI platform for supporting compliance with financial legislation and regulations. AIltizam identifies compliance gaps, analyses associated risks, and provides recommendations and reports to inform decisions and strengthen financial governance.

Alongside Network International and Neopay, DOF will also present demonstrations of AI and emerging payment technologies in government services and everyday transactions.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of DOF, said, “Guided by our leadership, Dubai’s vision inspires us to advance public finance in ways that support economic growth and improve quality of life. Our participation in Dubai FinTech Summit reflects our commitment to innovation and partnerships that strengthen Dubai’s readiness for the future of finance.”

“We are harnessing technology to build a more efficient, sustainable financial ecosystem and strengthening public-private collaboration to turn technological progress into tangible value for the economy and society,” he added.

Ahmad Ali Meftah, Executive Director of the Central Accounts Sector at DOF, said, “A cashless economy requires connected payment systems that serve government, businesses and individuals. We are working with our partners to explore solutions that improve financial efficiency, broaden payment choice and make transactions easier and more flexible. The summit allows us to demonstrate practical applications that support the next phase of the Dubai Cashless Strategy, explore new ways to improve government revenue collection and strengthen integration across payment channels.”

Huda Hamdan Al Shaikh, Executive Director of the Corporate Services Sector and Chief AI Officer at DOF, said, “We focus on AI applications that deliver tangible value for public finance. By combining innovation with effective governance, we aim to improve financial processes, support decision-making and build capabilities that meet government’s evolving needs and ambitions. We also want these advances to translate into more efficient, reliable services that simplify everyday transactions and strengthen the competitiveness of Dubai’s businesses.”

Dubai’s cashless ecosystem provides the context for demonstrations spanning AI-assisted purchasing, digital business solutions, international payments, and the use of digital assets for payments.

Network International will demonstrate agentic commerce, showing how AI agents can discover products, compare options and initiate purchases on consumers’ behalf within predefined permissions. It will also showcase Network Max, which enables SMEs to receive, manage and spend their revenues digitally, and Slice, its flexible payment solution.

The participation will also feature payment demonstrations by Network International and NeoPay, showcasing the integration of the payment ecosystem with domestic payment methods, including Jaywan and Aani, as well as global payment methods such as Alipay, WeChat Pay, and RuPay. The showcase will also include the acceptance of payments using a UAE dirham-backed stablecoin, along with a practical demonstration of the use of cryptocurrencies to pay for a government service.

DOF is advancing the Dubai Cashless Strategy through the signing of three strategic MoUs at the Dubai FinTech Summit. These agreements include collaborations with American Express to support and expand digital payment acceptance; VARA to advance regulated virtual assets; and Neopay to promote the One Pay strategic project and split payment solution.

Together, these partnerships underscore DOF’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with industry and regulatory partners, translating the emirate’s cashless ambitions into practical initiatives, and enabling seamless payment experiences for businesses and individuals.

Amna Mohammed Lootah, Director of the Digital Payment Systems Regulatory Division at DOF, said, “Our demonstrations will take visitors through payment journeys from both the customer’s and merchant’s perspectives, showing how emerging technologies can be integrated into payment processes. We aim to explain how these solutions work and how they can simplify transactions and improve the user experience, from selecting a payment method to completing the transaction.”

“Engaging with visitors and answering their questions will also help us understand user needs and the practical requirements for applying these technologies across government services and businesses,” Amna concluded.

Through its participation, DOF aims to strengthen engagement with financial institutions, technology providers and government entities, and explore opportunities for collaboration and the practical application of financial innovation.