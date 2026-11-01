Dubai Municipality updates Al Satwa area’s planning regulations to broaden development, investment scope

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has updated the planning regulations for Al Satwa, expanding development options and permitting a wider range of residential and commercial uses based on plot location and characteristics.

The update aims to improve land use efficiency, enhance the area's investment appeal, and support its future development in line with Dubai's sustainable urban planning objectives.

Under the updated regulations, plots along internal roads can now accommodate a ground floor and two floors of residential apartments, replacing the previous planning framework, which primarily permitted attached villas. Plots along external roads have been granted greater flexibility and higher-density development options, including a commercial ground floor with two or three floors of residential apartments, depending on their location and applicable planning requirements. These changes will enable more efficient use of land while supporting the area's residential and commercial development.

The updated system introduces additional planning incentives for plots measuring 1,000 square metres or more, whether they already meet this size threshold or result from the consolidation of two or more plots, with the option to incorporate the access lanes between them, subject to the approved procedures and requirements.

Plots that meet the specified criteria will be eligible for additional development potential of a ground floor and eight floors for residential apartments, with a floor area ratio (FAR) of up to 3.5. This is intended to encourage the consolidation of smaller plots into larger sites better suited to integrated development, optimise land use, and enhance their development and investment potential.

The updated regulations recognise Al Satwa's strategic location within Dubai's urban fabric and establish a more flexible planning framework that responds to the area's existing characteristics and future development needs. They also create opportunities for the redevelopment of existing plots, contributing to the continued improvement of the area's urban environment.

Eng. Mansour Al Rais, Director of the Executive Planning Department at Dubai Municipality, said, "The updated planning regulations for Al Satwa form part of Dubai Municipality's efforts to support the development of existing urban areas through a flexible and sustainable planning approach that responds to current and future needs. By expanding development options and introducing incentives for plot consolidation, we aim to provide landowners and investors with greater flexibility to redevelop their properties and make more efficient use of available land. This approach will support the area's continued development while taking into account its existing urban character and the requirements of future growth."

As part of the review and update of Al Satwa's planning regulations, Dubai Municipality coordinated with the relevant service authorities to assess infrastructure and traffic requirements. This coordination supports the area's future development and helps ensure that planning requirements are aligned with the provision of infrastructure and essential services.