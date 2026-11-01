SCC approves draft law on lost and abandoned property

SHARJAH, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) approved a draft law on the disposal of lost and abandoned property in the Emirate of Sharjah after introducing several amendments.

The approval followed discussions of the draft law and the report submitted by the council’s Public Utilities Affairs Committee during the second session of the fourth ordinary session of its eleventh legislative term, held at the council’s headquarters in Sharjah city.

The meeting was chaired by Halima Humaid Al Owais, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) .

Also attending were Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Counsellor Aisha Mohammed Hazeem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Legal Department, accompanied by representatives of the department and Sharjah Police General Headquarters.

At the outset of discussions, Meera Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Secretary-General of SCC , explained that SCC had received a letter from the General Secretariat of the Executive Council on 17 September referring the draft law on the disposal of lost and abandoned property in Sharjah.

In accordance with Article 71 of its internal regulations, the council agreed during its first plenary meeting, held on 15 October 2026, to refer the draft law to the Public Utilities Affairs Committee for examination and submission of a report. She thanked the committee for convening a meeting for this purpose.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer welcomed the participation of Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Legal Department in the council’s discussions of an important draft law for the Emirate.

He stressed the significance of its provisions in regulating lost and abandoned property, supporting Sharjah’s legislative development and advancing its legal framework in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to serve the public interest and safeguard the rights of community members.

He outlined the overall vision behind the draft law, explaining the reasons that prompted the government to prepare it and its legislative and legal importance.

Lieutenant General bin Amer added that the draft law regulates the work already undertaken by Sharjah Police General Headquarters in cooperation with relevant authorities and their personnel. It establishes a clear, comprehensive legal mechanism for safeguarding, managing and disposing of lost and abandoned property through specified procedures.

This will facilitate the handling of found property through the relevant department at Sharjah Police, strengthen communication with owners inside and outside the UAE, and ensure their rights are protected.

The draft law also regulates the deposit of financial proceeds into the Sharjah Government’s public treasury account, promoting transparency and governance and standardising financial procedures in accordance with the law.

Counsellor Aisha Mohammed Hazeem Al Suwaidi praised the council’s legislative role in discussing and developing draft laws, helping complete the Emirate’s legislative framework and keep pace with development needs.

“We are pleased to join government representatives in discussing the draft law on the disposal of lost and abandoned property in Sharjah,” she said. “It is particularly important in regulating procedures for handling lost and abandoned funds and property and defining responsibilities in a way that protects owners’ rights, safeguards property and promotes the public interest.”

She affirmed that council members’ discussions, observations and amendments reflected their commitment to improving legislation, enhancing its effectiveness and ensuring the clarity of its provisions.

The council then agreed in principle to discuss the draft law under Article 74 of its internal regulations.

Halima Humaid Al Owais explained that, in accordance with established procedures for considering draft laws, the council would examine the text article by article, consider observations and endorse each provision, either approving the committee’s amendments or retaining the wording received from the Executive Council.

Council member Ahmed Obaid Al Awasiyah, Rapporteur of the Public Utilities Affairs Committee, then read out the draft law, presenting its definitions, objectives, areas of responsibility and other legal provisions.

Council members discussed the draft, focusing on its overall framework and the legal aspects of lost and abandoned property, including the importance of distinguishing between the nature of each category and its legal implications.

They examined all the law’s provisions and objectives concerning the disposal of lost and abandoned property in Sharjah, including provisions related to safeguarding property, protecting rights and regulating the relevant legal procedures. These aim to clarify the rules governing such property while respecting the public interest and owners’ legitimate rights.

Members also considered the articles governing the legal and procedural frameworks for handling found or abandoned property. They stressed the importance of clearly defining responsibilities and powers relating to its handover, safekeeping, management and disposal, while providing the safeguards needed to preserve it and protect owners’ rights.