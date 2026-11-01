AQU symposium highlights UAE laws protecting families

SHARJAH, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Qasimia University (AQU) concluded its second jurisprudence symposium, organised by the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies under the theme “The Role of UAE Legislation in Protecting and Sustaining the Family”.

The symposium issued several recommendations focused on strengthening legislative and institutional frameworks for family protection and enhancing prevention, counselling and family mediation programmes.

The symposium reflected the university’s commitment to advancing specialised academic research, encouraging dialogue between Islamic jurisprudence and UAE legislation, and highlighting the legal safeguards provided by the UAE to protect families and preserve their stability.

In his opening address, Professor Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, stressed that the family in Islam is more than a social framework. It is the nucleus of society and the foundation of values, upbringing and stability.

Al Khalaf pointed out that the UAE has long prioritized family welfare through robust laws, dedicated institutions, and proactive initiatives designed to protect members' rights, foster unity, and help households overcome modern challenges.

He added that protecting and sustaining families requires coordination between Islamic legal principles, national legislation and relevant institutions. This includes raising awareness of family rights and responsibilities, strengthening early counselling and mediation, and addressing emerging issues, including protecting the digital identities of women and children, to preserve family stability and build a cohesive society.

The first academic session, titled “Islamic and Legal Foundations for Protecting and Sustaining the Family”, featured papers examining the family in light of Quranic objectives, the legislative foundations of family protection in the UAE, the relationship between Islamic law and UAE legislation, and legal frameworks and mechanisms for protection against and prevention of family breakdown.

The second session, titled “Contemporary Family Issues between Islamic Jurisprudence and UAE Legislation”, explored the protection of women’s and children’s digital identities, families’ financial rights, the role of reconciliation and family mediation in reducing marital disputes, and the implications of divorce for family stability from Islamic jurisprudential and legal perspectives.

The closing session presented the symposium’s findings and recommendations. Its final statement opened with an expression of profound gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and Founder of Al Qasimia University.

The statement recognised His Highness’s social and humanitarian vision, which gives particular attention to families across generations, and his commitment to strengthening family cohesion and stability while preserving their enduring values. These efforts support the family’s role in raising future generations and building a cohesive society where human development and national progress go hand in hand.

The statement affirmed that protecting families is a religious, legal and moral responsibility linked to society’s sustainability and a stronger sense of national belonging. It praised the UAE’s complementary legislative frameworks, including modern personal status provisions, child rights protections and laws to prevent domestic violence.

The symposium also concluded that prevention and early counselling are essential to resolving family disputes before they escalate. It called for raising awareness, strengthening communication and parenting skills, and encouraging families to seek specialist support at the appropriate time.