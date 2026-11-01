Ministry of Finance, Federal Authority for Government Human Resources partner to launch digital transformation project for federal resource planning systems

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- In a step that reinforces the UAE’s leadership in digital government and future foresight, the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources signed a strategic partnership agreement to launch the transformation of the federal government’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

The project includes migration to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, supporting the development of the government work environment and enhancing the efficiency of institutional operations in line with the latest global practices in digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Under this initiative, the government entities will deploy Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM).

The signing ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Faisal bin Butti Al Mheiri, Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources; Mariam Mohammed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Financial Management Sector; and Simon Al Khaled, Vice President – Public Sector and Managing Director of Oracle in the UAE.

Younis Haji Al Khoori said: “The launch of this strategic project marks a pivotal milestone in comprehensive digital transformation and the development of the federal government’s financial and administrative operations. Through our partnership with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and Oracle, we aim to migrate the federal government’s enterprise resource planning system to the advanced Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications platform. This will establish a modern digital environment that increases automation, improves data quality, and ensures the speed and accuracy of procedures, supporting strategic decision-making and establishing a new approach to managing financial and administrative operations based on best practices in technology and artificial intelligence.”

For his part, Faisal bin Butti Al Mheiri affirmed that the digital transformation project for the federal government’s resource planning systems, undertaken in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Oracle, represents a strategic milestone in the development of government operations and a significant step towards advancing human resources and government resource management through the transition to Oracle Fusion Cloud systems and the deployment of the latest digital technologies to enhance efficiency and improve operations.

He added that the project aims to advance the digital transformation of human resources systems, improve data quality and enhance the use of data to support decision-making, optimise the use of cloud technologies and artificial intelligence solutions, and align with the UAE Government’s direction towards building a more agile and efficient government ecosystem that is ready to meet future requirements.

Mariam Mohammed Al Amiri said: “The transition to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications represents a major step towards improving the efficiency of public financial management across the federal government by building an integrated digital ecosystem that enables the automation of financial procedures and enhances the accuracy of financial planning and execution.

“Through this transformation, we seek to strengthen governance and oversight frameworks and reinforce transparency by providing accurate, real-time data that helps accelerate transactions, improve their efficiency, and optimise the use of resources. This reflects our continued commitment to adopting technological best practices and innovative solutions that improve the financial performance of the federal entities concerned and ensure the sustainability and stability of the government’s financial system.”

“The UAE continues to lead the way in its ambitious journey towards digital government. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources supports this vision by bringing finance and human resources together on Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, establishing a unified foundation for more connected, efficient and responsive federal government operations,” said Simon Al Khaled. “The embedded artificial intelligence capabilities will help simplify everyday processes, provide timely insights and free up more time to focus on strategic priorities. This transformation will strengthen both entities’ ability to support the UAE AI Vision 2031.”

The new digital project aims to modernise and develop institutional operations through effective integration between financial and human resources systems. This will help increase automation, improve data quality, and enhance the speed and accuracy of procedures to support strategic decision-making. It will also support the simplification and standardisation of procedures across federal government entities and strengthen financial and administrative oversight and governance frameworks.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry of Finance’s and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources’ ongoing joint efforts to adopt the latest digital solutions and harness future technologies to simplify government services and operations, achieving the highest levels of operational efficiency and sustainability. The agreement marks a major milestone paving the way for a direct transition to a more integrated and flexible digital environment capable of meeting future requirements and improving the quality of services provided to the public and institutions.