Family Development Foundation honours 75 senior Emirati participants in 2nd Our Mothers Challenge Walkathon

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Family Development Foundation (FDF) has concluded the second season of its Our Mothers Challenge Walkathon – Counting Our Steps initiative by honouring 75 senior Emirati women during a closing ceremony held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi). The participants were honoured by Sheikha Mouza bint Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ambassador for Senior Citizens Projects at PureHealth, alongside Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, in recognition of their outstanding commitment to the initiative.

Launched by the Family Development Foundation in partnership with PureHealth and in collaboration with ADNOC and Active Abu Dhabi, the initiative recognised the participants' determination, perseverance and commitment to embracing healthy and active lifestyles. Together, they achieved the milestone of walking more than 9 million steps, reflecting the spirit of resilience and positivity while underscoring the importance of enhancing quality of life and fostering a culture of physical activity among senior citizens.

The initiative forms part of the Family Development Foundation's ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life of senior citizens by encouraging them to adopt healthy and active lifestyles that support their physical and mental wellbeing, while promoting their social inclusion and active participation in the community. The initiative also aligns with the UAE's vision of empowering senior citizens and further enhancing their quality of life.

The recognition ceremony was attended by employees of the Family Development Foundation, PureHealth and ADNOC, as well as the Active Abu Dhabi team, in addition to a number of senior citizens and participants in the initiative's second season.

Sheikha Mouza bint Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ambassador for Senior Citizens Projects at PureHealth, affirmed that the Our Mothers Challenge Walkathon – Counting Our Steps initiative represents a leading national model that highlights the importance of investing in the health and wellbeing of senior citizens while fostering a culture of prevention and physical activity as fundamental pillars of active and sustainable ageing.

She praised the generous support and care extended to senior citizens by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Mother of the Nation. She noted that Her Highness's visionary leadership and pioneering initiatives have played a vital role in reinforcing the status of senior citizens and strengthening their role within the family and society, adding that this humanitarian approach continues to inspire the development of programmers and initiatives that further enhance their quality of life.

She further explained that PureHealth considers the health and wellbeing of senior citizens a national priority and remains committed to expanding its partnerships with public and private sector entities to deliver preventive and community-based initiatives that promote sustainable health, encourage healthy lifestyles, and support the active participation of senior citizens across all aspects of community life.

She added that the participants' achievement of walking more than nine million steps during the second season of the initiative reflects their remarkable determination and resilience, sending a powerful message to the community that age is no barrier to making meaningful contributions. She emphasised that adopting a healthy lifestyle can create a lasting positive impact that extends beyond the individual to benefit families and society as a whole.

Sheikha Mouza bint Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan also commended the efforts of the Family Development Foundation and its strategic partners in ensuring the success of the initiative, affirming that the effective integration of roles among national institutions represents a pioneering model for advancing the wellbeing of senior citizens. She added that such collaboration supports the UAE's national objectives of building a healthier, more cohesive and sustainable society.

Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, affirmed that the unwavering support and generous care extended to senior citizens by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Mother of the Nation, has established a pioneering national approach to empowering senior citizens and enhancing their quality of life. She noted that, through a series of visionary initiatives that place people at the heart of the nation's development agenda, Her Highness has further reinforced the esteemed status of senior citizens and strengthened their integral role within the family and society.

She said that the Our Mothers Challenge Walkathon – Counting Our Steps initiative embodies this vision, demonstrating that advancing health and enhancing quality of life begin with sustainable community initiatives. She noted that the participants' outstanding achievement reflects the determination and resilience of senior Emirati women, while affirming that strength of will remains a powerful driver of achievement and a lasting source of inspiration.

She further emphasised that the Family Development Foundation believes empowering senior citizens is both a tribute to their lifelong contributions and an investment in their wealth of experience. Accordingly, the foundation remains committed to developing programmers and initiatives that strengthen their active participation in community life and reinforce their pivotal role in fostering strong families and cohesive communities, guided by its conviction that societies which honour and value their senior citizens are best positioned to shape a prosperous future.

Al Rumaithi also commended the foundation's strategic partnership with PureHealth and acknowledged the support of Sheikha Mouza bint Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ambassador for Senior Citizens Projects at PureHealth. She affirmed that the concerted efforts of the foundation's strategic partners, particularly PureHealth, ADNOC and Active Abu Dhabi, represent a successful national model for delivering impactful and sustainable initiatives that enhance the quality of life of senior citizens while promoting a culture of health, prevention and wellbeing.

Al Rumaithi expressed her sincere appreciation to the Family Development Foundation teams across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra for their dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the successful delivery of the initiative. She praised their collaborative spirit and steadfast service to senior citizens, noting that the initiative's success is a testament to the dedication and excellence of national talent working with a strong sense of responsibility to advance the foundation's mission and community objectives.

Al Rumaithi also paid tribute to the participating senior Emirati women, affirming that this recognition celebrates their lifelong legacy of dedication and invaluable contributions to strengthening families and society. She emphasised that they will continue to serve as an enduring source of inspiration for future generations through the values they embody, the wisdom they have accumulated, and the rich national legacy they have helped shape.

The ceremony also featured a panel discussion moderated by Dr Fatima Al Ghafli, Director of Pharmacy at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, which explored the importance of preventive healthcare and health promotion for senior citizens. The session highlighted best practices for maintaining health, wellbeing and independence in later life, while providing a platform for the exchange of knowledge and experiences, thereby reinforcing community awareness of the importance of supporting and caring for senior citizens.