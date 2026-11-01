Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Holy Quran Competition draws 2,750 participants in its 27th edition

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Holy Quran Competition has concluded its 27th edition, attracting 2,750 male and female participants from across the UAE, representing a 58% increase in participation compared to the previous edition. The strong turnout reflects the competition’s growing reach and standing among members of the community across different age groups.

The competition is organised by the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, affiliated with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, with the generous and continued patronage of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

The 27th edition recorded the participation of 1,357 females, accounting for 51.6%, compared with 1,273 males, representing 48.4%, reflecting a close balance in participation and broad opportunities for competition. Emirati citizens topped the list of registered participants, with 1,944 participants representing 74% of the total, alongside residents of various nationalities from across the UAE.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, said that the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum has laid the foundations for a sustainable Quranic journey and established the competition as an event eagerly anticipated by Emirati and non-Emirati families seeking to compete in the recitation and memorisation of the Holy Quran. He noted that the growth in participation reflects the positive impact of this patronage and the strong community trust the competition has built over successive editions.

Al Muhairi said: “We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum for her generous patronage and continued support for the people of the Quran, which have strengthened the competition’s standing, sustainability and positive impact on the community. The growing participation also demonstrates the value of investing in Quranic programmes as a means of developing individuals, reinforcing values and identity, and strengthening family cohesion. It encourages us to build on these results and further develop the competition in ways that respond to the needs of the community. We also extend our sincere thanks to the families, teachers, judging committees and organising teams whose efforts contributed to the success of this edition and transformed participation into a journey of learning and positive competition in the pursuit of goodness.”

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award added that the 27th edition provided important indicators for the competition’s continued development, building on its achievements and further enhancing its various tracks. He noted that the proportion of Emirati participants, together with the close balance between female and male participation, reflects the success of the latest developments introduced across the competition’s branches, categories and criteria.

The Juz Amma memorisation category recorded the highest number of registrations, with 947 participants, accounting for around 36% of the total, followed by the three-part memorisation category with 367 participants and the Best Voice category with 357.

The 20-part memorisation category attracted 289 participants, while 234 participants registered for the full memorisation of the Holy Quran, 216 for the five-part category, and 88 for the ten-part category. Other categories and tracks were also offered to accommodate different age groups and levels of Quran memorisation and recitation, including dedicated tracks for senior Emirati citizens and new Muslims.

Dr. Ali Hassan Al Marzouqi, Director of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, said that the strong participation in the introductory memorisation levels highlights the importance of providing encouraging starting points, while participation in the advanced categories demonstrates the community’s commitment to reading and memorising the Holy Quran.

He added: “We greatly appreciate the dedication shown by the participants and the support and encouragement provided by their families. The male and female winners will be honoured during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan in recognition of the results of their efforts and their achievements in Quranic reading, memorisation and Tajweed. The ceremony will also serve as an incentive for them and all participants to continue their journey with the Book of Allah.”

With the conclusion of its 27th edition, the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Holy Quran Competition further strengthens its position among leading Quranic initiatives, supported by an active partnership with families and flexible competition tracks designed to accommodate the varied abilities and levels of members of the community.