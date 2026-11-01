Emirati experts develop smart system to accelerate forensic toxicology analysis

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has developed an innovative digital platform that reduces forensic toxicology results processing time from approximately 60 minutes to less than one minute, marking a significant advancement in the speed and efficiency of forensic laboratory operations.

Developed by four Emirati experts from the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, the Toxicology Analysis System automates the calculation and initial interpretation support processes involved in forensic toxicology examinations.

The approved innovation brings laboratory data, calculations, scientific references and preliminary comparisons together in one integrated platform, reducing manual work while improving consistency, accuracy and operational efficiency.

The platform was developed and implemented by a team led by Lieutenant Colonel Dr Expert Rashid Humaid Al Rumaithi, alongside Captain Engineer Expert Mohammad Abdul Qader Al Shamsi and forensic toxicology experts Marwa Aqeel Al Janahi and Fatima Ali Al Suwaidi.

The project supports Dubai Police’s commitment to institutional innovation and advanced digital solutions, strengthening forensic laboratory readiness, improving the quality of technical services and helping accelerate case processing while maintaining high standards of accuracy and reliability.

Expert Lieutenant Colonel Dr Rashid Humaid Al Rumaithi, Project Director, explained that the platform was developed to address technical and operational challenges associated with traditional forensic toxicology procedures.

Previously, specialists relied on several separate manual processes, including data transfer, calculations, verification and comparisons with scientific references. These activities required considerable time and could result in variations in working methods.

“The project transforms forensic toxicology analysis from a series of separate procedures involving files, spreadsheets and manual calculations into one integrated digital process,” he explained.

“The platform reads laboratory data, performs calculations, connects results with scientific references and supports specialists in comparing and interpreting findings. However, the expert remains responsible for reviewing, verifying and making the final technical decision.”

Captain Engineer Expert Mohammad Abdul Qader Al Shamsi explained that the system goes beyond automating calculations by redesigning the entire workflow around a consistent institutional methodology.

“Previously, toxicology experts spent considerable time performing manual calculations and preparing data before reaching the scientific interpretation stage,” he said.

“Now, the platform completes calculations, data organisation and preliminary comparisons in less than a minute, allowing experts to concentrate on their most important responsibilities: analysis, interpretation and approving the final technical opinion.”

He described the system as a smart assistant that supports specialists rather than replacing them.

He emphasised that experts must still interpret results in the context of each case, taking into account the sample, the substance involved, surrounding circumstances and forensic significance before reaching a final professional conclusion.

Forensic expert Fatima Al Suwaidi explained that the previous workflow involved numerous stages, from transferring data and performing calculations to reviewing scientific references and preparing final outputs.

The new system has delivered measurable operational improvements:

• Results processing: Reduced from approximately 60 minutes to less than one minute.

• Data processing steps: Reduced from 10 to two.

• Calculation procedures: Reduced from six separate operations to one automated calculation.

• Output preparation: Reduced from an average of 30 minutes to one minute.

She said these improvements have substantially reduced repetitive tasks while enabling experts to work more efficiently and maintain accuracy throughout the process.

Forensic toxicology expert Marwa Al Janahi described the platform as a significant step forward in applying smart technologies to specialised forensic work.

She explained that the system reduces manual intervention, standardises procedures and improves the reliability of outputs, allowing experts to dedicate more time to complex scientific analysis instead of repetitive calculations and administrative tasks.

Looking ahead, Dubai Police plans to further develop the platform through closer integration with laboratory instruments to minimise manual data entry.

Future phases will also focus on building updated scientific databases and reference resources, alongside developing performance indicators and knowledge dashboards to support planning and decision making.

The team will additionally explore the use of artificial intelligence and smart assistants to help specialists retrieve relevant scientific information more quickly.

These developments are intended to expand the platform’s capabilities and potential applications within forensic operations and other specialised environments.