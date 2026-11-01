Dubai Police record 48,950 expired registration violations, warn of road safety risks

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have issued 48,950 traffic fines for driving vehicles with expired registration over the past 10 months, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen road safety, enforce traffic regulations and ensure vehicles meet the necessary legal and technical standards.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, warned that driving a vehicle with expired registration carries risks beyond fines and legal penalties, particularly when motorists neglect regular technical inspections.

He explained that periodic inspections help identify mechanical faults and technical issues that could compromise a vehicle’s performance and safety.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that failing to renew vehicle registration could mean continuing to drive without verifying the condition of essential components, including tyres, brakes, lighting and steering systems.

Such negligence increases the likelihood of unexpected mechanical failures that could lead to traffic accidents. He also warned that motorists could face additional financial and legal consequences if their vehicle insurance has expired and they become involved in an accident.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan explained that driving a vehicle with expired registration carries a fine of AED 500, four traffic points and seven days of vehicle impoundment under traffic regulations.

He urged motorists to renew their vehicle registration on time and ensure they meet all insurance, licensing and technical inspection requirements to avoid penalties and protect themselves and other road users.

According to Dubai Police statistics, 48,950 violations were recorded during the first 10 months of the year, with January registering the highest number at 6,977, followed by February with 6,768 and March with 6,573.

July ranked fourth with 6,404 violations, followed by June with 4,965, August with 4,859, September with 4,763 and October with 4,056. April recorded 2,601 violations, while May registered the lowest number at 984.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan encouraged vehicle owners to settle outstanding traffic fines promptly rather than allowing them to accumulate.

He highlighted the smart services provided by Dubai Police and other relevant authorities, which enable motorists to check and pay traffic fines and complete vehicle registration renewal procedures conveniently.

These services help motorists avoid additional penalties and legal consequences resulting from delayed renewals.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan concluded by urging motorists to regularly check their vehicle registration and insurance expiry dates, schedule technical inspections on time and ensure their vehicles remain roadworthy.

He emphasised that complying with these requirements goes beyond fulfilling legal obligations. It reflects a commitment to protecting lives and property, preventing traffic accidents and maintaining high standards of road safety across Dubai.