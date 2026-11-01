Dubai Press Club concludes visit to Doha to strengthen cooperation with regional media organisations

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has concluded a visit to Doha, Qatar, during which its delegation held a series of meetings with leaders of prominent Qatari media organisations to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise and explore new opportunities for collaboration aimed at advancing the region’s media sector.

The visit forms part of the Club’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with media communities across the Arab world, expand its network of regional and international relationships, and provide members with opportunities to gain insights into leading media practices and emerging industry trends.

The programme also included attending the CNN Global Perspectives: In Doha, a major international forum organised by CNN in partnership with Media City Qatar. Bringing together senior government officials, business leaders and influential voices from around the world, the event explored key developments in geopolitics, technology, media and culture, and their implications for the future.

During the visit in Doha, the DPC delegation met with senior representatives of prominent Qatari media organisations, reflecting its commitment to strengthening Gulf and Arab media cooperation and enabling members to engage directly with industry leaders and gain insights into the trends shaping the future of media.

The delegation met with Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO) in Qatar; Hamad Omar AlMannai, Chief Executive Officer of Media City Qatar; Issa bin Abdullah Al Hitmi, General Manager of Al Kass Sports Channels; and officials from Qatar News Agency (QNA), including Yousuf Yaqoub Al Hammadi, Director of the News Department, and Shuaa Hamad Al Mohannadi, Assistant Director of the Editorial and Media Monitoring Department.

The meetings focused on identifying opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange, understanding the priorities of media organisations, and examining how rapid changes across the industry are creating new possibilities for content development, production, distribution and audience engagement. They also explored ways to strengthen professional connections and encourage greater collaboration between media professionals in Dubai and Qatar.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the visit provided an important opportunity to deepen relations with Qatari media organisations, learn from their experiences and discuss shared ambitions and challenges.

“The visit reflects our commitment to providing the Club’s members with opportunities to engage directly with regional and international media expertise and participate in discussions shaping the future of the industry. Such exchanges broaden their perspectives and strengthen their ability to contribute to the continued development of the media sector,” she said.

Al Mulla emphasised that stronger ties between Gulf and Arab media organisations are essential to advancing the regional media sector and enhancing its ability to keep pace with global developments and contribute to shaping the industry's future.

“Closer cooperation and direct engagement between media leaders and professionals create a stronger foundation for joint initiatives and the exchange of expertise. We believe that closer ties between Arab media organisations are essential to building a more influential Arab media sector with a stronger global presence,” she said.

“At the Dubai Press Club, we remain committed to expanding opportunities for dialogue and cooperation with leading media organisations and translating these connections into opportunities for knowledge exchange, professional development and new initiatives that benefit the media industry and its professionals.”

Al Mulla added that attending CNN Global Perspectives: In Doha brought an international dimension to the visit, offering DPC’s members an opportunity to hear from leaders across various sectors and gain a deeper understanding of how political, economic and technological developments are shaping the media industry and its role in helping audiences understand global change.

Through its visits to leading Arab media organisations, the Dubai Press Club continues to strengthen ties across the region, promote knowledge exchange and create opportunities for cooperation, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for media dialogue, expertise and talent.