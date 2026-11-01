MOCCAE announces 'Planting Week 2026'

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the launch of the 47th Planting Week, which begins tomorrow and runs until 8 November under the theme ‘Together, Let’s Plant the UAE’, in collaboration with the relevant authorities across the country. The Planting Week encourages individuals, families and institutions across the UAE to plant and nurture trees, fostering greater community engagement in environmental protection and contributing to a better quality of life.

The initiative builds on the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and reflects the leadership’s vision of protecting and nurturing nature for future generations. It supports national efforts to expand green spaces, conserve biodiversity and combat desertification, while promoting nature-based solutions that contribute to the UAE’s goal of achieving net zero by 2050 and support adaptation to climate change.

Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: "Guided by the vision of its leadership, the UAE continues to build on the legacy of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in protecting nature and conserving its resources. These efforts improve quality of life for the community and embed sustainability in cities and residential neighbourhoods. Expanding vegetation cover and green spaces strengthens our capacity to adapt to climate change and protect biodiversity. Planting Week puts this approach into practice through a national effort that brings together federal and local action with contributions from the private sector and the community. We are committed to supporting this expansion through the selection of species suited to our environment, efficient water use and continued care, ensuring that the benefits of green spaces endure and extend to future generations."

She added: "In the Year of Family, we reaffirm the central role of families in instilling environmental values and passing them on to children through participation and example. When parents and children plant and care for trees together, they deepen their connection to the land and learn together what it means to take responsibility for the resources that sustain life. We want their participation in Planting Week to inspire practices that continue throughout the year and make caring for nature part of family life and community culture, helping preserve the UAE’s natural heritage and strengthening everyone’s contribution to building a more sustainable future."

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, commented that Planting Week 2026 reflects the UAE’s commitment to protecting the environment and advancing sustainability. It builds on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and reflects the leadership’s vision to preserve natural resources for future generations.

He said: “Planting is an important part of our vision for urban development in Abu Dhabi. At the Department of Municipalities and Transport, we are committed to integrating green spaces into urban planning and developing parks and public facilities in ways that respond to the local climate and promote the efficient use of resources. This contributes to a more sustainable urban environment, creating comfortable and attractive spaces that enhance residents’ quality of life”.

“Protecting and building on our environmental achievements requires coordinated efforts across institutions, as well as active community participation. We therefore continue to work with our partners to support initiatives that raise environmental awareness and encourage the community to help protect and care for green spaces. We believe that investing in nature is an investment in the future of our cities and generations. It is also an essential step in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s resilience and reinforcing its position as a leading city for sustainability and quality of life.”

Eng Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that environmental protection and sustainability are central to the UAE’s approach and vision for the future. He noted that Planting Week renews the national focus on expanding green spaces and bringing more nature into cities, helping improve the urban environment and quality of life.

Eng Marwan said: "Tree planting, urban greening and landscaping are essential components of any city’s urban infrastructure. At Dubai Municipality, we continue our efforts to make Dubai more attractive and sustainable through integrated projects that expand green spaces and develop parks and public spaces, reinforcing the city’s identity and shaping its urban landscape. Every tree planted and every green space added today is a long-term investment in the city’s future and the health and wellbeing of its community. We continue to pursue ambitious targets to bring the total number of trees to approximately 3.5 million and increase green and landscaped areas by around 69% to reach 187 million square metres by 2040. These efforts support the objectives of the Dubai Parks and Greenery Strategy 2040 and align with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan."

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “Planting Week reaffirms the importance of expanding green cover and the role of nature-based solutions in protecting biodiversity and addressing climate change. Abu Dhabi has planted more than 75 million mangroves towards the UAE’s national target of 100 million. We have also cultivated and restored more than 1.8 million coral colonies, against a target of more than four million by 2030. These achievements are complemented by seagrass restoration programmes, while the opening of the Seed Preservation Centre in Al Dhafra strengthens our efforts to conserve and propagate native plants and restore vegetation cover. Working with our partners, we will continue to advance the UAE’s environmental and climate goals and safeguard its natural heritage for future generations.”

Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), affirmed that Planting Week 2026 reflects Dubai’s vision for a future where urban development and environmental sustainability go hand in hand. He noted that the emirate’s approach to green cover extends from expanding urban green spaces to conserving natural environments and protected areas, as part of an integrated approach that enhances quality of life, protects biodiversity, and strengthens resilience to climate change.

He said: “Our efforts are guided by the vision of Dubai’s leadership, which places people and their quality of life at the heart of planning for the emirate’s future, in line with the objectives of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to expand green spaces and preserve natural environments. We believe that tree planting is a long-term investment in our city’s future, extending beyond planting to ensuring their care and sustainability, with a focus on native species suited to Dubai’s environment and their role in conserving biodiversity and protecting natural resources. Through these efforts, we aim to foster environmental responsibility and encourage community participation, helping safeguard Dubai’s environmental achievements and ensure their sustainability for future generations.”

The Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah is preparing to participate in Planting Week 2026 as part of its efforts to raise environmental awareness, promote tree planting and the preservation of green spaces, and encourage community members to contribute to environmental protection and sustainability.

Its participation will highlight the importance of trees and their contribution to quality of life, while encouraging people to plant trees and care for green spaces. This builds on the Department’s commitment to supporting environmental efforts and encouraging community participation in practices that contribute to environmental sustainability.

Sultan bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah, said Planting Week offers an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of trees and their conservation, and to encourage positive practices that help protect the environment. HE affirmed the Department’s commitment to participating actively in the Planting Week activities and supporting efforts to embed tree planting within community life. HE added that community involvement in caring for trees and green spaces reflects a shared environmental responsibility and builds awareness of the importance of preserving them for the future.

Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah, said the Department supports tree-planting efforts and encourages community participation in environmental activities. HE highlighted the importance of cooperation between government entities and the community in achieving sustainability goals and conserving natural resources for future generations. HE also noted that taking part in Planting Week gives community members an opportunity to promote the care of trees and green spaces and encourage practices that support environmental protection.

The Department of Municipal Affairs invited community members to participate in Planting Week activities, strengthening social responsibility and supporting efforts to protect and sustain the environment.

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, affirmed that the Authority’s participation in the 47th Planting Week, organised by MOCCAE, builds on Sharjah’s efforts to protect the natural environment and expand vegetation cover. It also reflects the vision of HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose pioneering approach to conserving natural resources and protecting biodiversity has made environmental sustainability an integral part of the emirate’s development.

Aisha Rashid Deemas said: “Tree planting is a long-term investment in the health of ecosystems and their ability to regenerate and endure. Every tree planted today helps restore the balance of nature, provide safe habitats for wildlife and strengthen the ability of local ecosystems to adapt to climate change. At the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, we place particular importance on expanding the planting of native species suited to the UAE’s environment, given their adaptability to climatic conditions and their essential role in conserving biodiversity.”

Aisha Rashid Deemas added: “This year’s Planting Week theme, ‘Together, Let’s Plant the UAE’, is a national call to strengthen community participation in protecting the environment and expanding vegetation cover. It reinforces tree planting as a shared responsibility that brings together the efforts of institutions and individuals. Our participation reflects this approach through a varied programme combining environmental awareness with practical activities, including workshops on planting native seeds, activities for school students, young people and families, and volunteering and community initiatives that strengthen people’s connection to nature and encourage the cultivation of native plants. We believe that planting a tree marks the beginning of an ongoing responsibility, and that building environmental awareness across the community is a lasting investment in a greener, more sustainable future that preserves our natural heritage for generations to come.”

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman, emphasized the Department’s commitment to active and continuous participation in Planting Week 2026, highlighting the importance of integrating institutional and community efforts in line with Ajman’s vision of creating a sustainable urban environment that enhances quality of life. He explained that the Department has prepared a comprehensive plan for the week, featuring a range of initiatives and community activities targeting various segments of society, with particular emphasis on family participation.

He added that the Department continues to implement initiatives and programs aimed at encouraging community participation in expanding green spaces. Among these is the Ajman Agriculture Award, which recognizes outstanding agricultural practices and encourages individuals, families, and institutions to adopt innovative approaches to agriculture. He stressed that strengthening community engagement and recognizing positive initiatives are essential pillars for achieving lasting environmental impact. These efforts are reflected in the Department’s programs and projects, in alignment with Ajman Vision 2030 and its aspirations for a more sustainable and prosperous emirate that provides a better quality of life for present and future generations.

Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Al Ali, Director General of the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, said: “Planting Week is an important national and environmental occasion through which we reaffirm our commitment to protecting the environment, expanding green spaces and promoting planting as a shared responsibility that improves quality of life and builds a more sustainable future for generations to come. A tree symbolises generosity and growth, and planting it is a long-term investment in human health, the beauty of our surroundings and environmental balance. The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan established a pioneering approach to agriculture and the protection of natural resources, making the greening of the land a lasting value in the UAE’s development. Our leadership continues this approach by supporting environmental initiatives and raising awareness of the importance of preserving vegetation cover, deeply embedding sustainability in our country’s present and future.”

He added: “At the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, we believe that expanding green spaces is an essential part of developing an integrated, sustainable urban environment and providing public spaces that support the community’s comfort and wellbeing. We, therefore, prioritise tree planting and landscaping, paying special attention to native trees and plants suited to the emirate’s environment and climate, alongside efficient water use and the conservation of natural resources. The benefits of tree planting extend beyond improving the appearance of roads, parks and residential neighbourhoods to providing shade, helping improve air quality, reducing the effects of heat and supporting biodiversity. Caring for trees, monitoring their growth and protecting them are just as important as planting them. The success of these initiatives depends on continued care and responsible stewardship.”

He continued: “Planting Week offers an opportunity to strengthen partnerships between the Municipality, government entities, the private sector, educational institutions and community members, and to turn environmental awareness into practical action. We place particular importance on involving children and young people in planting activities, which strengthen their connection to the land, teach patience and responsibility, and nurture respect for nature and its protection from an early age. We invite everyone to contribute to expanding green spaces in whatever way they can, whether by planting a tree at home, joining community initiatives or caring for plants in public spaces. Every contribution, however small, supports our shared efforts towards a greener, more sustainable environment.”

He concluded: “We thank our teams, partners, volunteers and everyone who contributes to the success of tree-planting initiatives and the upkeep of our emirate. We remain committed to working as one team to keep Umm Al Quwain a beautiful, healthy place where trees grow, life flourishes and everyone plays a part in conserving its resources for future generations.”

Eng. Asila Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, said: “Our celebration of Planting Week 2026, held under the theme 'Together, Let’s Plant the UAE' in cooperation with MOCCAE, reaffirms our commitment to advancing environmental sustainability and expanding green spaces in Fujairah. We are pursuing this through projects and initiatives that protect the environment and encourage planting and community action.

“One of these initiatives is the ‘Women Farmers of Tomorrow’ project, which we launched in the second half of 2025 under the ‘We Plant for Sustainability’ project, launched under the patronage of the General Women’s Union. It aims to empower Emirati women in agriculture, encourage their active contribution to food security and strengthen their role as key partners in sustainable food production. This aligns with our strategic objectives and supports the UAE’s sustainability journey and wider community participation in environmental action.”

Eng. Asila Abdullah added: “In the four years since the establishment of the Fujairah Environment Authority, we have launched more than 12 initiatives under our environmental projects, resulting in the planting of more than 1,000 trees. These initiatives have attracted more than 3,000 participants and involved cooperation with 16 educational institutions, alongside companies and organisations from the public and private sectors. These results demonstrate the importance of bringing institutional and community efforts together to support environmental initiatives and deliver lasting impact on the ground.”

Eng. Asila Abdullah continued: “At the Fujairah Environment Authority, we remain committed to working with our partners to advance green initiatives, broaden community participation and promote sustainable agricultural practices. These efforts help protect natural resources, improve quality of life and realise our vision for a greener, more sustainable Fujairah for current and future generations.”

Eng Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, Director General of Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, affirmed that Planting Week 2026 reflects the UAE’s longstanding commitment to agriculture, tree planting and the conservation of natural resources. This builds on the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundations for the UAE’s agricultural development and transformed the greening of the desert into a national achievement. His enduring legacy reflects his deep commitment to the well-being of people and the land, as well as his conviction that agriculture is fundamental to sustainable development.

He explained that the UAE, under the leadership of President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues the legacy of the Founding Fathers through initiatives and projects that advance environmental sustainability and expand green spaces, creating more attractive and comfortable cities and residential areas for current and future generations.

He noted that Dibba Municipality places particular importance on tree planting and urban landscaping in coordination with the Fujairah Government’s Department of Public Works and Agriculture. This includes planting more trees and caring for public parks and green spaces throughout Dibba and its surrounding areas.

He added that the annual Planting Week provides an opportunity to raise community awareness of the importance of agriculture and the care of trees and public facilities, while encouraging participation in environmental initiatives. HE affirmed that expanding green spaces creates natural settings for relaxation and recreation, alongside their contribution to public health and community wellbeing.

Dibba Municipality’s celebration of Planting Week 2026 reflects the UAE’s commitment to agriculture and tree planting, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He made transforming the desert into green spaces a national goal and believed in agriculture’s role in building a sustainable future. Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues the Founding Father’s approach by protecting the environment, expanding green spaces and supporting initiatives and projects that conserve natural resources and improve quality of life in cities and residential areas for current and future generations.

Dibba Municipality works with the relevant government entities to deliver tree-planting and landscaping projects and maintain parks and green spaces across Dibba and its surrounding areas. The occasion highlights how tree planting contributes to public health and creates natural spaces that support community comfort and wellbeing, alongside increasing the number of trees and expanding green areas. The annual celebration also reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to environmental protection and greener communities, strengthening its position as a leading example of integrating urban development with natural resource conservation in pursuit of a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, Acting Executive Director of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, said: “Planting Week is held annually to highlight the importance of planting trees and protecting the environment, promoting the sustainability of natural resources, and recognising the role of green spaces in improving quality of life. Through this annual initiative, the Environment Protection & Development Authority is committed to intensifying its awareness efforts to remind community members of the importance of planting trees and their positive impact on the environment. The Authority also encourages the adoption of sustainable practices that contribute to expanding and preserving green spaces, building on its ongoing efforts to raise environmental awareness throughout the year.”

Family participation and knowledge shared across generations

Planting Week aligns with the goals of the Year of Family through activities that enable families to learn and volunteer together. Children will plant seedlings, follow their growth, and learn how to care for them, including how to use water efficiently. These shared experiences strengthen family bonds and encourage children to take responsibility for protecting nature, making environmental care a practice they embrace both within the family and in the wider community.

Activities will also focus on developing women’s gardening knowledge and skills through workshops on selecting suitable plants, planting seedlings and caring for them. Participants can apply what they learn in their home gardens, share their knowledge with their families and contribute to community tree-planting initiatives.

Across the emirates, activities will range from tree and seedling planting campaigns to workshops, environmental awareness sessions, agricultural exhibitions, and educational and volunteering opportunities. Individuals, families, school and university students, and volunteers will be able to participate according to their interests. Students will learn about native trees and their environmental roles through practical experiences that deepen their appreciation of nature and its resources.

Tree planting for better quality of life and resource conservation

The week highlights the contribution of trees to better urban environments. Trees help moderate temperatures, provide shade, reduce urban heat island effects, improve air quality, stabilise soil and create habitats for birds and other wildlife. Expanding green spaces also brings social benefits by creating places where families and communities can connect and enjoy nature.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of selecting native species adapted to the UAE’s climate and suited to their planting locations, such as ghaf, sidr and samar trees, as well as mangroves in coastal areas. Planting should be guided by each species’ water requirements and followed by regular care and monitoring. This helps conserve water, increases the likelihood of trees thriving, and ensures that participation in the week translates into a lasting environmental contribution.

The Ministry invites government entities, authorities, businesses, educational institutions and individuals to take part in Planting Week and organise volunteering initiatives in coordination with the relevant authorities. It also encourages them to support tree planting and care, and to involve employees, students and families in making tree planting a shared community practice throughout the year.