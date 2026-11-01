Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses announcement of Nad Zabeel, Dubai’s Future RDI Campus

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the announcement of Nad Zabeel, Dubai’s Future RDI Campus.

The new architectural and knowledge landmark will serve as a major centre within Dubai’s research, development and innovation ecosystem, and an incubator for global partnerships, initiatives and ambitious research projects. It will further reinforce Dubai’s position as a trusted regional and global centre for knowledge creation and advanced technology development.

The project was launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Olympic Committee, and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, attended the event along with several senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai became the first city in the world to institutionalise an integrated government framework centred on anticipating and shaping the future. This transformed future thinking from a series of standalone initiatives and projects into a sustainable institutional approach.

“This journey began years ago, turning Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision into an integrated ecosystem of institutions, initiatives and projects that design the future and prepare for its transformations.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed added: “Today, this ecosystem includes the Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Future Accelerators, Dubai Future Labs and Dubai Future Academy. Together, these institutions and initiatives anticipate transformations, develop talent, test solutions and translate ideas into practical applications.

“We continue this journey today with the launch of Nad Zabeel, a major addition to Dubai’s future-shaping ecosystem and a global centre bringing scientific research, development and innovation together to transform knowledge into new economic and development opportunities.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed noted: “Shaping the future in Dubai is not a slogan or a temporary project, but an integrated institutional system established by Mohammed bin Rashid that we continue to develop and build upon.

“Our goal is to keep Dubai ahead in anticipating global transformations, developing solutions to future challenges, attracting the world’s leading minds and expertise, and reinforcing its position as a global centre for knowledge creation and shaping the future.”

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “Nad Zabeel translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum into action by establishing research and development as a key driver of progress and economic opportunity.

“The campus will provide a global institutional platform bringing researchers, universities, technology companies, investors and government entities together within one environment. This will strengthen Dubai’s position as a trusted destination for scientific talent and knowledge investment, and an influential centre in the future economy.”

Nad Zabeel will become a major centre for designing and developing the future of vital sectors central to human life, including artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced technology, urban technologies, and health and environmental technologies.

It will add new institutional and research capacity to Dubai’s efforts to develop future sectors and increase their contribution to the economy.

The campus builds upon Dubai’s integrated ecosystem spanning foresight, research, development, innovation and future skills, which has been progressively institutionalised since 2016. This ecosystem includes Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Future Accelerators, the Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Labs, and Dubai Future Academy, alongside economic districts and specialised centres serving vital sectors.

Nad Zabeel will add dedicated research infrastructure that brings partners together to accelerate the development and application of new solutions.

Located in Zabeel Park, Nad Zabeel will house laboratories, scientific and research centres, and creative and innovation incubators. It will bring together leading scientists, researchers, engineers, innovators and future pioneers, alongside specialised talent and expertise from the UAE, the region and around the world.

Construction and associated operations are expected to be completed within five years under the supervision of Dubai Future Foundation.

Situated in central Dubai, the campus will be within one kilometre of several of the city’s most prominent landmarks and business centres, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai International Financial Centre, the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, and Dubai Frame. It will become a global destination for innovators, researchers and future shapers.

Nad Zabeel will host leading global technology companies, academic institutions, universities, renowned institutes and government entities, alongside leading experts, scientists, engineers, innovators and future pioneers from multiple fields.

The campus will also provide a base for entities developing future legislation, in addition to promising start-ups, and local and international investment companies. It will include leisure facilities and dedicated spaces for scientific and professional events and gatherings.

Nad Zabeel will strengthen collaboration between government, investors, researchers and start-ups through accelerator and incubator programmes that support promising companies and help them access the investment required to grow and scale.

More than 30,000 scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs are expected to participate in its programmes and events annually.

Aligned with D33 goals

The launch of Nad Zabeel supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. D33 comprises 100 transformative projects and aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 while consolidating its position among the world’s top three cities for business.

The campus will support these objectives by strengthening the knowledge economy, attracting specialised investment and talent, accelerating the growth of technology companies and start-ups, and creating an environment that connects scientific research with commercial development and future legislation. This will strengthen Dubai’s competitiveness and its ability to lead new high-value sectors.

Nad Zabeel will serve as an incubator for the efforts and initiatives of the Dubai Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Ecosystem, established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in December 2025.

Overseen by Dubai Future Foundation, the ecosystem provides an umbrella for current and future projects and initiatives across research, development and innovation.

It supports government and private sector entities in Dubai and across the UAE in developing high-impact ideas based on emerging technologies and advanced applications. It also provides a framework that integrates research efforts and connects them with economic, social and development priorities.

The name Nad Zabeel draws on the Emirati word ‘nad,’ meaning elevated ground. It reflects the campus’s distinctive architectural character and embodies Dubai’s ambition to reach new heights in research, knowledge and innovation.