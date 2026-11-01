Dubai Ride 2026 sees 41,836 cyclists converge on Sheikh Zayed Road, highlighting passion for Dubai Fitness Challenge in its 10th edition

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Ride presented by DP World marked the first flagship event of the landmark 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) this morning, as 41,836 cyclists took to Sheikh Zayed Road for the region's largest community cycling event. Uniting people of all ages, the event set the pace for a month dedicated to active lifestyles, wellbeing, and community spirit across Dubai.

Coinciding with the UAE’s Year of Family, this year’s edition celebrated the power of movement to bring generations together, with parents, grandparents and children cycling side by side. Together, participants brought DFC’s 2026 tagline, ‘What’s Your 30x30?’, to life, showing how shared experiences can inspire healthier, more active lifestyles.

Participants could choose between two routes suited to different ages and abilities. The family-friendly 4-km Downtown route took riders along Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, offering stunning views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera, while the 12-km Sheikh Zayed Road route gave more experienced cyclists a rare opportunity to cycle past the Museum of the Future and Dubai Water Canal against the backdrop of Dubai’s spectacular skyline.

Designed to welcome cyclists of varying abilities, Dubai Ride also featured a dedicated entry point supporting 53 People of Determination, who participated using handcycles, tandem bikes and adapted bicycles. This helped make the event accessible to more members of the community, enabling them to take part in the shared experience and progress towards their 30x30 goals.

Adding to the excitement, a lively programme of entertainment created a vibrant atmosphere along both routes. On the 4-km route, cyclists were greeted by Spider-Man, Pokémon characters and other mascots, while DJs on buggies kept the energy high with upbeat music throughout the ride. Meanwhile, on the 12-km route, MC Katie Overy energised riders at the start line, with music from DJs RHUM G and CIMEO, both of whom are also set to perform at UNTOLD Dubai.

The excitement extended well beyond the cycling routes, with energetic drumming performances setting the rhythm for the morning. The Filipino Marching Band, Mirror Man, Pure Bhangra drummers, and a cheerleading squad added to the festive atmosphere, celebrating the city's vibrant community spirit. Families were also entertained by Neon Bear Dubai Edition character in the holding area, while an interactive LED speed limit sign brought a playful element to the ride, displaying cyclists’ speeds as they passed.

Adding a creative twist to this year's event, Dubai Ride also invited participants to dress up and decorate their bicycles for a chance to win one of four prizes. From imaginative bike decorations to coordinated family and group costumes, cyclists showcased their creativity across four categories: Best Overall Bike, Most Creative Theme, Best Family Costume, and Best Group Costume.

True to the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Ride presented by DP World, reinforced Dubai's commitment to becoming one of the most active cities in the world.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Welcoming 41,836 cyclists to Dubai Ride this morning was an incredible way to kick off the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Seeing Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai transformed into vibrant cycling routes, with thousands of residents and visitors riding past some of our city’s most iconic landmarks, is a powerful reflection of Dubai’s passion for sport and active living.

“As we celebrate the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’, it was particularly inspiring to see parents, children and grandparents cycling side by side, creating lasting memories while embracing the benefits of physical activity. The remarkable turnout and enthusiasm demonstrate how Dubai Ride has grown into one of the city’s most anticipated community sporting events. We are proud to see this initiative continue to inspire people of all ages and abilities to embrace healthier, more active lifestyles.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added: “Dubai Ride is a powerful example of what makes Dubai Fitness Challenge so special. Seeing thousands of people come together on Sheikh Zayed Road is a reminder of how far this initiative has come over the past decade, bringing movement into everyday life and creating experiences that connect our communities.

“As we mark the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, today's turnout reflects the enthusiasm and commitment that have made 30x30 part of Dubai's identity. With a full month of free activities and events ahead, we look forward to inspiring even more people to discover their own 30x30, build lasting healthy habits and enjoy everything our city has to offer.”

With Dubai Ride setting the pace, three more flagship events await participants this month: Dubai Stand Up Paddle, presented by RTA, returning to Hatta Dam on 7-8 November with its two-day format; Dubai Run on 22 November, set to once again welcome hundreds of thousands to Sheikh Zayed Road; and Dubai Yoga, presented by MHERO, coming for the second year on 29 November at DIFC Gate, which will close the Challenge with the spirit of communal harmony.

Alongside these flagship events, three free 30-day Fitness Villages, more than 30 Community Fitness Hubs, and thousands of classes and activities across the city ensure that everyone can participate in the 30x30 challenge.

Dubai Ride is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; with Presenting Partner DP World; Association Partners Commercial Bank of Dubai, D43, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), MHERO - Al Ghurair, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and talabat; Official Partners Amazon, Emirates Airline, Mai Dubai; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Dubai Events Security Committee, Dubai Health, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Chambers.

Dubai Fitness Challenge continues until 29 November, with free activities and experiences across the city inviting everyone to explore their own 30x30 goals. Register at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.