Dubai Health launches ‘Yumnak’ initiative to enhance quality of life, wellbeing of senior citizens

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Further expanding the ambit of the City Makers programme launched in 2014 on the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Health has announced the launch of ‘Yumnak,’ an initiative integrating a range of health, social support, transportation and housing services for senior citizens in Dubai.

Developed based on direct feedback from senior citizens, the initiative makes it easier for them to access the care and services they need to live independently while supporting their quality of life and wellbeing. City Makers is a flagship programme of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The initiative was launched at Emirates Towers in the presence of Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.

Yumnak’s services are delivered in collaboration with various entities, including the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE), and Almadallah Healthcare Management.

The name ‘Yumnak’ reflects the initiative’s commitment to support and care for senior citizens. In Arabic, it refers to the right hand, symbolising help, support, and companionship.

Through Yumnak, senior citizens aged 60 and above gain access to an integrated network of health, social, transportation, and housing services, delivered in partnership with 6 Dubai entities.

Dubai Health provides homecare services including physician visits, nursing care, dental services, and physiotherapy, alongside home delivery of medications and medical supplies. For eligible individuals, Almadallah Healthcare Management facilitates the provision of medical equipment and home nursing services, while overall healthcare services are regulated by Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

To help senior citizens attend their medical appointments, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) provides transportation for individuals with limited mobility, using specially equipped ambulances and qualified staff. The service is electronically linked to the medical appointment system to coordinate transportation in advance based on patients’ needs. Dubai Health offers dedicated transportation using its own fleet for eligible patients between their homes and Dubai Health facilities.

The Community Development Authority (CDA) connects senior citizens to a range of social support services, including access to the Thukher Card through the Dubai Now app, financial support for eligible caregivers, and the Waleef service, which provides comprehensive home care for senior citizens living alone through trained social workers and staff.

To facilitate safe and independent housing, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) assesses the needs of senior citizens and carries out necessary home modifications, including preparing drawings and appointing contractors to complete the work, ensuring a safe and positive living environment. Dubai Municipality provides residential annex design services tailored to the needs of senior citizens.

Complementing these services, the Caregiver for Senior Citizens Training Program equips family members and caregivers with the knowledge, skills, and practical guidance needed to provide quality care and support the wellbeing of senior citizens.

Yumnak brings these services together through a single point of contact at 800 588, where beneficiaries can enquire about services, follow up on requests, and book selected services, making it easier to access the care and support they need. Families and caregivers can also register for the training programme through the following link.

Yumnak's services were developed based on the needs and experiences of senior citizens, drawing on their feedback gathered through workshops organised by City Makers and participating entities.

Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said that the Yumnak initiative embodies the One Government approach by strengthening integration across government entities and placing senior Emiratis at the heart of service design. He noted that improving their quality of life requires an integrated system that goes beyond the delivery of healthcare to ensure continuity of care and ease of access.

He added: “This initiative reflects Dubai’s close attention to senior citizens and its commitment to enabling them to continue their lives with peace of mind. This is achieved through proactive, connected services built around their actual needs, and through support for health promotion and prevention initiatives with a positive impact on their health, wellbeing and quality of life.”

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, said that the Yumnak initiative reflects Dubai’s vision of providing integrated services centred on people and their needs. She highlighted Dubai’s commitment to supporting senior citizens and improving their quality of life, in recognition of their contributions to the community over the years.

She said: “At CDA, we believe that supporting senior citizens goes beyond providing services. It is about helping them live independently, while continuing to play an important role in their families and communities. Through Yumnak, CDA provides a range of social support services, including the Thukher Card, financial support for eligible individuals, and the Waleef home care service. Together, these services help meet the needs of senior citizens and support their wellbeing and quality of life.”

She added: “The true value of this initiative lies in bringing government entities together to make services more accessible to senior citizens, while easing the responsibilities of their families and caregivers. This supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to build a close-knit community that values senior citizens, recognises their contributions, and helps them lead fulfilling lives."

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The Yumnak initiative, part of the ‘City Makers’ initiatives, reflects Dubai’s commitment to strengthening government integration and developing inclusive, people-centred services that respond to community needs and make a tangible difference to everyday life.

At Dubai Municipality, we are supporting this initiative by providing a residential annex design service for senior citizens, offering a flexible housing solution tailored to their needs. This approach contributes to Dubai’s continued efforts to deliver more accessible, efficient and integrated government services.”

He added: “Senior citizens are a priority in the development of our services and initiatives. Our focus is on simplifying access to services, reducing the time and effort required to use them, and providing solutions that enhance their comfort, independence and quality of life. Through closer collaboration with other government entities, we aim to deliver more responsive and inclusive services that support their wellbeing and enable them to benefit fully from the services available to them.”

Mohammad Hassan AlShehhi, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: “Through the Yumnak initiative, we are committed to providing senior citizens with homes that meet their needs and provide comfort, in recognition of their contributions and important role in our community. This reflects Dubai’s commitment to putting people and their quality of life first.''

He explained that, as part of the initiative, MBRHE will assess the housing needs of senior citizens and carry out necessary home modifications to ensure their safety and support their independence.

He added: “We believe that having a suitable home is essential to a person's emotional and social wellbeing. Through Yumnak, government entities are working together to provide services that meet the needs of senior citizens, helping them live safely and comfortably while ensuring they feel valued and cared for.''

Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said: “Yumnak brings government entities and partners together to make services easier to access and better suited to the health and social needs of senior citizens. It supports their independence and provides greater comfort for them and their families, reflecting Dubai’s vision of putting people at the heart of government work.''

He added: “Through Yumnak, we will provide a dedicated transport service for senior citizens between their homes and healthcare facilities in Dubai. Our ambulances will be equipped to meet each person’s medical needs, with qualified and trained teams ensuring a safe and comfortable journey to help them access the care they need.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said: “Our senior citizens laid the foundations of the community we enjoy today, and they remain at its heart. Caring for them is a responsibility we hold close, and it begins with understanding their needs, experiences, and aspirations. Yumnak was shaped by their voices, and now brings Dubai Health’s care closer to home through at-home healthcare, medication delivery, and training for the caregivers who stand by them every day.”

He added: “We are grateful to the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai and to each of our partners for their dedication in bringing Yumnak to life. Working together, we are building services that are more connected and more attentive to the needs of senior citizens, in line with our vision to advance health for humanity.”

Mohamed Hamad Alfalasi, Client Relation Manager at Almadallah Healthcare Management, said: “Almadallah Healthcare Management is a provider for the Yumnak programme, providing eligible beneficiaries with home nursing services alongside medical equipment through its approved network providers across Dubai. Its services include eligibility checks, medical approvals, claims administration and customer support, supported by digital solutions that simplify processes and improve the beneficiary experience.”

The City Makers initiative aims to enhance cooperation among government entities and supports the creation of task forces from across government sectors to design exceptional shared government services. This is achieved through collaboration and gathering information from different sources to better understand the service and the people using or influencing it, ultimately contributing to innovation and development.