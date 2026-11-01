Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets global leaders in energy, AI and investment at ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with global leaders in energy, technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and investment participating in the fourth edition of ENACT Majlis, held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled welcomed participants to Abu Dhabi, emphasising the importance of continued collaboration and knowledge exchange among relevant stakeholders to harness technology and AI in advancing energy systems and supply chains, strengthening their security, resilience and reliability, and helping to meet growing global energy demand.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening cooperation and expanding strategic partnerships with global organisations and institutions, which will leverage innovative solutions and advanced technologies to drive economic growth and enhance the efficiency, productivity and competitiveness of the energy sector, reinforcing its central role in advancing sustainable development.

He also highlighted the significance of ENACT Majlis as a global platform gathering leaders and decision-makers from key sectors to advance dialogue on developing effective solutions, establishing flexible policies and shaping clear forward-looking strategies to address challenges facing the energy sector at regional and global levels.

The meeting also explored opportunities to expand the adoption of AI solutions across the energy sector to improve production efficiency, reduce emissions and support the global transition towards smarter and more sustainable energy systems.

The 2026 ENACT Majlis brings together more than 100 global leaders from energy, technology, investment and government, including senior executives from 14 Fortune Global 500 companies and representatives of businesses with combined annual revenues of more than US$2 trillion.

Through a series of meetings and panel discussions, this year's ENACT Majlis is exploring ways to develop energy systems that are better equipped to anticipate and adapt to disruptions amid geopolitical challenges, growing global demand and accelerating technological transformation.

Discussions focus on improving energy system design and connectivity, leveraging technology and investment to strengthen resilience, and translating cross-sector dialogue into partnerships and practical solutions that deliver tangible economic and developmental benefits.

ENACT Majlis is being held ahead of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026), taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 2-5 November 2026. The event will bring together ministers, CEOs and senior officials from the energy, technology, finance and industrial sectors to explore opportunities to attract investment and develop more resilient and intelligent energy systems, with the aim of strengthening energy security and supporting stability and sustainable economic growth.