CDA, Dubai Health join forces to strengthen health, social support for couples preparing for marriage

DUBAI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- In a move aimed at strengthening the integrated health and social support system available to Emirati families, the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai and Dubai Health have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop joint initiatives and services supporting couples preparing for marriage and families through different stages of family formation. The collaboration will focus on promoting reproductive health awareness and facilitating access to specialised healthcare services and consultations in accordance with approved standards.

The partnership supports the objectives of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme and the Dubai Weddings initiative, and aligns with the priorities of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to strengthen family stability and quality of life through greater integration among government entities and the development of services that respond to the needs of community members.

The MoU focuses on developing and implementing joint initiatives that address the needs of Couples preparing for marriage and families through different stages of family formation, including preconception, pregnancy and postnatal care. This will be achieved by raising awareness of reproductive health, encouraging preventive care, screening and early consultations, and supporting healthy family planning.

As part of the partnership, the Community Development Authority will facilitate referrals for beneficiaries of its social programmes and initiatives to relevant healthcare services. Meanwhile, Dubai Health, through its Fertility Center, will contribute its expertise and specialised consultations in reproductive health, fertility, and maternal and child health.

The collaboration will also include the development and delivery of joint awareness programmes, workshops, lectures and events, as well as the preparation and review of educational content tailored to the needs of target groups, helping strengthen health awareness among Couples preparing for marriage and families.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, affirmed that supporting Emirati families and strengthening their stability are key priorities in Dubai's social development journey. She highlighted that achieving this requires coordinated government efforts and services that respond to families' needs at every stage of life.

She said: "Building a stable family begins with providing the foundations for healthy family life, foremost among them health and social awareness, and access to timely support and guidance. From this perspective, our partnership with Dubai Health will strengthen the connection between social services and specialised healthcare, enabling Couples preparing for marriage and families to benefit from a more integrated support system."

She added: "This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing the objectives of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme and the Dubai Weddings initiative, while translating the priorities of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 into initiatives and services that address the needs of Emirati families and contribute to their stability and quality of life. We recognise that strong and cohesive families are the foundation of a strong and sustainable society."

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, affirmed that family stability and improved quality of life are fundamental to strengthening community health and wellbeing. He highlighted the importance of coordinated government efforts in providing comprehensive services that respond to families' needs and support the broader social development journey.

He said: "At Dubai Health, we are committed to providing healthcare that responds to families' needs at every stage of life through our integrated academic health system and the specialised expertise it brings together across various medical disciplines. This includes supporting Couples preparing for marriage, facilitating their access to healthcare services and consultations, and raising awareness of the importance of preventive care and healthy family planning."

He added: "We value the CDA's efforts in supporting family stability and look forward to strengthening integration between healthcare and social services through this partnership, in line with our vision to advance health for humanity."

The MoU will facilitate access to relevant appointments and healthcare services for couples registered in the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme and referred by the CDA, including participants in the Dubai Weddings initiative, in accordance with Dubai Health's approved medical standards and policies.

The collaboration will also extend to the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and the use of aggregated, de-identified data to support the development of joint initiatives, monitor their outcomes and measure their impact. These efforts will contribute to improving service quality and enhancing the effectiveness of responses to families' needs.

This partnership reflects Dubai's approach to strengthening integration across government services and moving beyond the delivery of separate services towards a more comprehensive support system that places family needs at its centre. It also contributes to creating a supportive social and healthcare environment that strengthens family stability and enhances quality of life.