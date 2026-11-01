Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Ajman University charity gala in support of Endowed Scholarship Fund

AJMAN, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the charity gala dinner organised by Ajman University in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent on Saturday evening.

The event, held at One&Only One Za’abeel in Dubai, aimed to support the University's Endowed Scholarship Fund.

The event was attended by Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Ruler's Court, alongside prominent business leaders, representatives of institutions and companies, members of the University's Board of Trustees, partners and alumni, as well as a number of dignitaries, officials and representatives of supporting organisations.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan delivered the keynote address, beginning by expressing his deepest appreciation and respect to H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman. He conveyed his sincere gratitude for His Highness's strong commitment to universities and colleges across the UAE, and his steadfast support for Ajman University in particular, reflecting H.H.'s firm belief in the vital role of quality education in achieving comprehensive societal development and strengthening the UAE's position among the world's leading and influential nations.

He added: "I also extend my profound thanks and appreciation to the patron of this gathering, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University. I greatly appreciate H.H.'s dedication to ensuring that Ajman University continues to develop and excel in fulfilling its distinguished role in serving students, society and humanity everywhere."

He said: "It gives me great pleasure, dear brothers and sisters, that we are gathered here tonight to express our support for Ajman University, an institution that has earned widespread trust and respect both within the UAE and across the region. The University has a clear mission to serve society and humanity, and its achievements continue to advance through its outstanding performance and sincere dedication since its establishment nearly forty years ago. We all know that Ajman University began as the first private university in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and has since graduated nearly fifty thousand students. It is an institution committed to internationally recognised academic standards and holds a distinguished position in university rankings at the national, regional and global levels."

He affirmed: "At this gathering, dear brothers and sisters, we celebrate Ajman University's achievements in preparing students, advancing knowledge and engaging in productive and beneficial cooperation with all sectors of society. As friends of the University, we express our pride in these accomplishments and our determination to ensure that Ajman University continues to succeed in fulfilling its mission and achieving all the goals and aspirations it sets for itself."

Highlighting the importance of supporting the Endowed Scholarship Fund, he stated: "We, the friends of the University, have gathered here tonight specifically to help provide scholarships for its students through contributions that strengthen the University's Endowed Scholarship Fund. This is particularly important because more than 65% of students, nearly two-thirds of the student body, depend on these scholarships to enrol at the University and continue their studies. The significance of these scholarships is clearly demonstrated tonight by the Emirates Red Crescent's participation in organising this gathering and supporting this noble humanitarian endeavour."

He added: "I take this opportunity to commend the Emirates Red Crescent and express my appreciation for its valuable role in organising this event. Its participation reflects its distinguished record of responsible community engagement and its noble humanitarian mission of assisting those in need, empowering humanitarian action, embodying genuine community solidarity and enabling every individual to realise their God-given talents and potential. These efforts are undertaken under the wise leadership of its President, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, whose constant commitment to strengthening the organisation's work continues to produce lasting achievements and meaningful contributions."

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan emphasised that the Emirates Red Crescent faithfully embodies the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who consistently underscores the necessity of making every possible effort and contribution to empower individuals and provide them with dignified, productive lives, enabling them to fulfil their hopes and aspirations.

He explained: "The support and contributions we offer tonight to Ajman University's Endowed Scholarship Fund strengthen the University's ability to achieve its fundamental and most important objective: providing students with opportunities to pursue higher education and preparing them in the best possible way to become responsible members of society who take pride in their faith, homeland and leadership, preserve their heritage, values and principles, and secure dignified lives for themselves, their families and their communities. They will be able to fulfil their potential and embrace new and beneficial knowledge and opportunities that serve society, the nation and the wider world."

He continued: "This is an honourable and noble endeavour that clearly reflects the exceptional spirit of solidarity and humanity that characterises the UAE. Indeed, our support for the University in this particular field is a powerful expression of confidence in the future, optimism and hope in the capabilities of its students. Through these scholarships, God willing, they will become leaders and pioneers in serving society, shaping its future and contributing to its prosperity and progress."

He further highlighted the importance of charitable work in supporting future generations, saying: "Let us always remember that charitable giving is an essential part of the teachings of our noble faith and the enduring heritage of this blessed country. There is no endeavour more honourable or noble than people coming together to benefit younger generations, bring them hope and prepare them to meet life's challenges with competence and confidence."

The charity gala comes as Ajman University approaches its 40th anniversary in 2028. It aims to establish and grow a sustainable endowment to support deserving students, enable access to high-quality university education and equip graduates to contribute effectively to the UAE's continued development. The initiative reflects the nation's deeply rooted values of generosity and the aspirations of the "We the UAE 2031" vision to invest in talent and expand opportunities for future generations.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, reviewed the University's development since opening its doors in 1988, noting that it now serves more than 10,000 students and has graduated more than 47,000 alumni.

During the evening, supporters announced contributions totalling AED15 million, including the establishment of named endowed scholarships, which will carry the names of their benefactors and support deserving students year after year.