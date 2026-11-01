UAE joins official opening of 19th Tan-Tan Cultural Moussem in Morocco

TAN-TAN, Morocco, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates took part in the official opening ceremony of the 19th edition of the Tan-Tan Moussem, held yesterday, Saturday, in the Kingdom of Morocco under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and organized by the Almouggar Foundation.

The official opening ceremony was attended by Jalal Charaf, Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and the Solidarity Economy of Morocco; Mohamed Najem Abhai, Wali of the Guelmim-Oued Noun Region; Abdallah Chater, Governor of Tan-Tan Province; Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco; and Mohamed Fadel Benyaich, President of the Almouggar Foundation.

Also in attendance were Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; bdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Heritage Awareness and Knowledge Sector at the Authority; along with a number of officials, participating delegations and guests of the Moussem.

In his address at the ceremony, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, highlighted that the UAE’s participation in the Tan-Tan Moussem builds on a longstanding cultural and heritage partnership dating back to 2014.

He explained that, throughout this partnership, the UAE has remained committed to sharing its rich heritage and the values it embodies with international audiences, reflecting the Emirati community’s deep-rooted connection to its environment and history. He drew attention to the many similarities between Emirati and Moroccan societies, from their customs and traditions and close ties to the desert environment to their shared values of generosity, courage, tolerance and solidarity.

He added that these shared values reflect the depth of the fraternal bonds between the two countries, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Hassan II, may they rest in peace, and which continue to grow and flourish under the leadership of the two countries.

He noted that this year’s UAE participation takes on added significance as it coincides with Morocco’s celebration of Unity Day, bringing together two meaningful occasions: a national celebration symbolizing unity and solidarity, and a cultural gathering that honours the richness and enduring legacy of shared heritage. He also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Morocco on this special occasion.

In his address, he also underscored heritage’s role as a living record of communities’ history, a foundation for shaping the future and a source of inspiration for generations to come. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding its heritage and passing it on to younger generations in ways that embrace progress while preserving its authenticity and enduring values.

He also emphasised the importance of using artificial intelligence and digital technologies to document heritage, make it more accessible and engaging for younger generations, and share knowledge about it with audiences around the world. He noted that technological advances offer new opportunities to safeguard heritage, broaden its reach and ensure that it continues to serve as a source of knowledge, creativity and identity for generations to come.

He concluded his address by expressing his appreciation to the Kingdom of Morocco and the organisers of the Tan-Tan Moussem for their continued efforts to safeguard its rich cultural heritage and promote its international recognition. He also looked forward to further strengthening cultural and heritage cooperation between the two countries, in line with the vision of their respective leaders and in support of the shared aspirations of their two peoples.

Following the official opening ceremony, a number of officials and guests visited the UAE pavilion at the Tan-Tan Moussem, where they were welcomed by Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Heritage Awareness and Knowledge Sector at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority. He accompanied them on a tour of the pavilion’s various sections, introducing them to the heritage displays, artefacts and activities that highlight the richness and diversity of Emirati heritage.

Visitors also explored elements of the intangible cultural heritage shared by the UAE and Morocco and learned more about the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the two countries.