Fujairah Ruler receives Chairman of Russia’s Novatek, emphasises importance of strengthening UAE-Russia cooperation in energy, services sectors

FUJAIRAH, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today received Leonid Mikhelson, Chairman of Russian company Novatek, and his accompanying delegation at Al Rumailah Palace.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of development projects in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), as well as future plans aimed at continuing the zone’s development and enhancing its operational and investment capabilities. These efforts seek to keep pace with the rapid growth of the energy sector and strengthen the efficiency of its infrastructure and related services.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation with the Russian side in the energy sector and related industries. This reflects the UAE’s approach to building strategic partnerships, expanding international cooperation, capitalizing on economic opportunities, and exchanging expertise.

Such cooperation also supports Fujairah’s position as a strategic hub for the trade and storage of petroleum products, contributes to sustainable development, and advances shared interests.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court; Mohammed Al Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality; and Salem Al Afkham, Director of the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ).