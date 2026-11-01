Hamdan bin Zayed receives FANR, delegation, commends efforts of national talent in protecting nation and future of its generations

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, received a delegation from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), headed by Hamad Al Kaabi, Director General of the Authority, at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on the Authority’s regulatory activities and its efforts to enhance nuclear safety and security and ensure the peaceful use of nuclear energy in the UAE. Hamad Al Kaabi provided an overview of the Authority’s operations, priorities and future projects.

The progress achieved by the UAE in the nuclear sector is part of the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of the wise leadership aimed at strengthening national capabilities, upholding the highest standards of nuclear safety and security, and developing an integrated regulatory framework that keeps pace with scientific and technological advancements. These efforts seek to safeguard society and the environment while supporting the UAE’s sustainable development journey.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the efforts and dedication of national teams in establishing a comprehensive and robust system for emergency preparedness and response. This contributes to strengthening the UAE’s readiness, protecting the nation and its achievements, ensuring a safe future for generations to come, and meeting the aspirations of the wise leadership.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the Authority’s efforts to develop national capabilities and promote Emiratisation in the nuclear sector by qualifying Emirati professionals and enhancing their specialized knowledge and skills. These efforts support the sustainability of national expertise and its ability to keep pace with the sector’s requirements and developments. Emirati nationals account for more than 79% of the Authority’s total workforce and play a pivotal role in ensuring the peaceful use of nuclear energy in the UAE.

The meeting also discussed future and emerging nuclear technologies, as well as the importance of keeping pace with scientific and technological advancements and the associated regulatory requirements.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was further briefed on the latest developments concerning recent visits by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, along with related activities, as part of the ongoing cooperation between the UAE and the Agency to enhance nuclear safety, preparedness and emergency response.

Hamad Al Kaabi, Director General of the FANR, said: “Our meeting with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a source of inspiration and motivation to continue our work and dedication in serving the nation. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, the Authority continues to fulfil its responsibilities in regulating the nuclear and radiological sectors to ensure the protection of society and the environment.

“We are investing in developing national talent and strengthening our regulatory capabilities to anticipate future requirements and keep pace with emerging technologies. We also work closely with our partners to enhance preparedness and ensure the sustainability of a regulatory framework that supports the UAE’s development journey and safeguards the nation’s achievements for future generations.”