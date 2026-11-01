Sharjah Old Cars Club builds tourism ties at WTM London

SHARJAH, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Old Cars Club is participating in World Travel Market (WTM London) to promote its museum, which houses a diverse collection of old cars dating back to different eras.

The exhibition will take place in the British capital, London, from 3 to 5 November 2026. The club will participate as part of the Emirate of Sharjah's pavilion, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, under the umbrella of the Sharjah Sports Council, with the aim of strengthening communication with companies and organisations operating in the tourism sector and exploring opportunities to establish partnerships that would help include the museum in tourism programmes and organised tours.

During its participation, the club will showcase a 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SL, a vehicle that reflects an important stage in the evolution of automotive manufacturing and engineering design. The car highlights the historical and aesthetic value of old vehicles as part of the automotive heritage that the club is committed to preserving and introducing to future generations.

Saud Ali Al Matrooshi, Member of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Old Cars Club, explained that participating in World Travel Market provides an opportunity to engage directly with tourism companies, tour operators, and organisations involved in international tourism, while introducing the museum's specialised cultural and tourism experience.

Al Matrooshi added: "Through this participation, the club seeks to raise awareness of the museum's collection and the various stages of automotive development it documents, enriching the diversity of experiences available to visitors to the emirate. It also creates opportunities for collaboration with partners to develop organised programmes and visits that allow delegations to explore the history of old cars and appreciate their cultural and heritage significance."

This participation comes as part of Sharjah Old Cars Club's ongoing efforts to expand its network of relationships with organisations operating in the tourism sector and strengthen the museum's presence within cultural and heritage tourism itineraries. These efforts aim to attract new segments of visitors and reinforce the club's position as a destination that brings together heritage and diverse tourism experiences.