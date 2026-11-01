Sharjah Charity International airlifts 140 tonnes of aid to Gaza under ‘Warm Winter for Gaza’ campaign

SHARJAH, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) continues to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip as part of its “Warm Winter for Gaza” campaign, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. The campaign aims to provide Palestinian families with essential supplies and help them cope with the winter cold, as part of the UAE’s ongoing relief efforts to support the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SCI, inspected today the relief aid prepared by the association at the Cargo Village of Sharjah International Airport. The shipment is being prepared for dispatch aboard a cargo aircraft carrying approximately 140 tonnes of various aid supplies, including winter clothing for children, women and men, as well as food supplies.

The shipment falls under the “Warm Winter for Gaza” campaign, implemented in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi expressed his appreciation for the continued support extended by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

He noted that the campaign reflects His Highness’s directives to intensify humanitarian and relief efforts to meet the needs of residents and alleviate their suffering.

He explained that the winter clothing initiative is among the humanitarian programmes in which the association has participated since the launch of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in 2023. He affirmed the association’s continued commitment to fulfilling its humanitarian role and providing essential assistance, particularly to children, women and the elderly.

For his part, Hamoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, affirmed that humanitarian aid shipments continue to be dispatched from Sharjah Airport in cooperation with Sharjah Charity International under the “Winter Clothing” initiative. The initiative aims to reach one million beneficiaries among the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by providing clothing and blankets to protect them from the winter cold.

He noted that the total volume of UAE humanitarian assistance delivered to the Gaza Strip has exceeded 136,000 tonnes, accounting for approximately 46% of all international aid provided to the territory, at an estimated cost of USD 4.3 billion. This reflects the UAE’s continued humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of SCI, said the association’s participation in the “Warm Winter” campaign stems from its humanitarian responsibility and commitment to supporting the people of Gaza.

He explained that the association is contributing approximately 50,000 pieces of winter clothing for different age groups, along with various heating supplies and winter blankets, through contributions from philanthropists among UAE citizens and residents.

He added that the initiative embodies the values of solidarity and compassion that the UAE seeks to promote, while strengthening efforts to provide winter essentials to affected families and alleviate the difficult humanitarian conditions faced by residents of the Gaza Strip.